Horses For Courses: Rory McIlroy looks to make it four wins at Quail Hollow Club

The 7,558 yards, unsurprisingly, do not afford many scoring chances to wipe out bogeys or worse. The meaty par 4s include nine of the 11 stretching 449 yards or better, including four bulging at 494 yards or more. None of the four par-3s plays less than 184 yards while No. 6 is a stout, 249-yard knock. Coming home, the "Green Mile” has added 20 extra yards for the 2024 edition and will not provide any late relief on the scorecard. Only 14 players in the last four tournaments have posted 10-under or better. The last four winners have finished the week first or second in this category. Make your par and move on until you find a yardage to attack the flag, the three par 5s, or the two drivable par 4s.