Horses for Courses: Buy in on Bermudagrass specialists at Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Kirk (+2800) doesn’t need an introduction after last week and his domination at Kapalua. I was ready for Kirk to play well in Hawaii, but I thought it would be this week. In the last three editions at Waialae CC, he’s posted 47-under aggregate to finish T2, T27, and solo third. Over 13 starts he’s played all four rounds nine times, finished second twice (2014), and has five top-10 paychecks. In his last six visits, he’s flown back with top 10 money three times. Playing every edition since 2011, he sits sixth on the all-time money list. He will look to join Ernie Els and Justin Thomas as the only players to win The Sentry and the Sony Open in the same season.