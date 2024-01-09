DFS preview: Look for Sahith Theegala to build on Maui momentum at Sony Open in Hawaii

Brian Harman ($9,990) was a tough lay-down here, but I still can’t believe he only has one top-10 result from 12 previous visits. Speaking of only one top-10 at Waialae CC, 2022 winner Hideki Matsuyama ($9,000) needed a career-best week with the putter to raise the trophy. His other nine events have produced just two top-20 results (T12, T19). A quiet showing at The Sentry doesn’t inspire. Gamers will have to pay for Will Zalatoris ($9,300) this week to prove that the rust was knocked off during an up-and-down Hero Challenge. The talent is unquestioned. The sharpness is uncertain. I’ll let him get a few more loops under his belt.12