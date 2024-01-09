DFS preview: Look for Sahith Theegala to build on Maui momentum at Sony Open in Hawaii
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu welcomes the first Full-Field Event of the 2024 season, the Sony Open in Hawaii. Let’s break things down from a DFS perspective, looking at potential lineup savers – and those whose salary might be a little too rich this week in Hawaii.
Here’s a look at the players who could make a difference this week in DFS contests, with DraftKings salaries noted for each:
Top of the board: Rust matters among potential winners
Since 2014, only two of the 10 winners have not participated in The Sentry. While knocking the rust off is not required, I will lean on guys who have already adjusted to the time, temperature, and breezes on the Hawaiian Islands. Canadian Corey Conners ($9,800) warmed up last week, hitting 39 of 60 fairways and 63 of 72 GIR in cashing T33. Yep, 18-under was good for T33 in the season-opening shootout at Kapalua. Making his sixth start at Waialae CC, he carries a 67.05 scoring average, has never missed the weekend and has cashed T12 or better in his last four.
The only time Sahith Theegala ($10,000) has produced top-10 paydays in back-to-back weeks was finishing ninth at the Masters last year, followed by T5 at the RBC Heritage. A hilly, undulating, big-field event followed by a flat, coastal track awaits again.
Approach with caution: Major champs may not live up to major price tags
Brian Harman ($9,990) was a tough lay-down here, but I still can’t believe he only has one top-10 result from 12 previous visits. Speaking of only one top-10 at Waialae CC, 2022 winner Hideki Matsuyama ($9,000) needed a career-best week with the putter to raise the trophy. His other nine events have produced just two top-20 results (T12, T19). A quiet showing at The Sentry doesn’t inspire. Gamers will have to pay for Will Zalatoris ($9,300) this week to prove that the rust was knocked off during an up-and-down Hero Challenge. The talent is unquestioned. The sharpness is uncertain. I’ll let him get a few more loops under his belt.12
Makers or breakers: Former Sony champ has DFS value
Alex Noren ($7,900): After two close calls in shootouts at the Shriners Children's Open (T3) and Butterfield Bermuda Championship (2nd), the Swede was dialed in at the end of 2023. Making his second appearance (T32, 2020) at Waialae CC, he's still looking for his first win on the PGA TOUR. Super on and around the greens, I’m looking for his recent form (T23-2nd-T48-T3) to roll on.
Matt Kuchar ($7,800): Only three players have won more money in the history of this event than the 2019 champion. Over his last 10 starts at Waialae CC, he’s cashed in the top 10 eight times, including T7 the last two seasons. Making his 19th start, not many — if any — have more institutional knowledge of how to get it around Waialae CC.
J.J. Spaun ($7,600): Cashing T13 or better in three of five events in the fall, Spaun will look to build on one of his best seasons, minus a victory. Finishing T2 GIR in 2023 at Waialae, he will look to replicate his iron game for this year’s edition.
Keep in mind that only two players this century successfully defended this championship. Equaling his two best rounds in closing 64-64 last year, Si Woo Kim ($8,600) produced his first visit inside the top 20 since cashing fourth on his debut in 2016. … If Stephan Jaeger ($8,100) projects value, be aware of the extremes. The German has one top-five payday from 126 events played – but has cashed 30 of his last 33.
The Lineup
Here’s a glimpse into how I would look to style a six-player lineup for DFS success this week in Honolulu:
• Sahith Theegala ($10,000)
• Corey Conners ($9,800)
• Matt Kuchar ($7,800)
• Akshay Bhatia ($7,800)
• Justin Suh ($7,400)
• Nick Taylor ($7,200)
Good luck with your lineups and contests!
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.