Horses for Courses: Prior success a key to paradise
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The third and final international event of the FedExCup Fall takes place on the island of Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. For the fifth consecutive year, the par-71, 6,828-yard Robert Trent Jones layout will play host to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Playing as the shortest course on the PGA TOUR, the windswept fairways and greens of Port Royal provide unique challenges. Elevation changes and tight fairways provide the ball-striking challenge, while the 8,000 square foot TifEagle Bermuda greens test the flat sticks.
The field of 132 players will have this week and next to secure status in the top 125 and The Next 10.
Horses for Courses
From the four previous winners, three are in the field led by veteran Brian Gay (+25000). The winner from the 2020 edition is the oldest champion and has posted further results of T3, T12 and T11 last year. Producing 66 or better seven times from 16 rounds, including 64 twice, his scoring average of 67.50 suggests he’s found the formula at Port Royal. One of only four players to make the cut in all four events in Bermuda, he’s also one of three players in the field this week to have hit the top 10 twice.
In 2019, Brendon Todd (+1800) won the inaugural event in perfect conditions. Posting 24-under par he circled 27 birdies against just three bogeys. Firing rounds of 63 in Round 2 and closing with 62, he set the tournament record. While his tournament scoring record still stands, Seamus Power (not entered, injured) bested his birdie total by one in winning last season.
Lucas Herbert (+2200) joined the winner’s circle in 2021 and became the first international champion in the international waters of the Atlantic. Fighting breezy conditions throughout the week, the Australian kept his head down and became the third consecutive come-from-behind victor. Making just his 20th start on the PGA TOUR, he posted four rounds of 70 or better and squared just six bogeys.
Oddsmaker's extras
Ryan Armour (+20000): Cashing T8-T8 in the first two editions, the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship winner posted 26 under on aggregate. In his last two visits, he’s signed for three rounds in the 60s and three rounds above par.
David Hearn (+100000): Tying up the loose ends, the Canadian is the third player this week in the field with two previous top-10 paydays. Matching Armour with T8 paydays in the first two editions, he added T39 in 2021 before missing the cut last year. Got to have a longshot.
Russell Knox (+9000): One of only four players to make the cut in all four previous editions, the Scotsman joins Gay as the only two players in the field this week. Cashing T11, T16 and T12 in his first three visits, he has yet to find the top 10. Opening 66-67 last year, he faded out of the top 20 for the first time (T49). Take the top-20 money and run!
Thomas Detry (+2000): Runner-up to Power in the 2022 edition, the Belgian is 27 under in his last seven rounds at Port Royal. Cashing T22 after opening with 73 in 2021, he has produced 70 or better in his last seven loops. Opening with 64 last year, his scoring average over eight rounds is 67.88.
Taylor Pendrith (+2200): The Canadian set the course record on his only visit in 2021. Posting 61 in Round 2, he led after 36 holes by a shot. Following up with 65, he sat three shots clear after Saturday. In search of his first TOUR victory, he posted 76 in the final round and slipped to a share of fifth. Returning this week, this will be his first time back to settle unfinished business.
Odds courtesy of BETMGM.COM.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.