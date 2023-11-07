DraftKings preview: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hardy has been extremely steady for a while now and is having a pretty decent fall swing. He’s made each of his past three cuts dating back to the Sanderson Farms Championship and is coming off a very solid T23 last week at the World Wide Technology Championship. Hardy is never going to blow you away with his ball striking, but he’s one of the best putters in this field and is extremely long off-the-tee. He ranks ninth in this field in SG: Putting over his past 48 rounds, while sitting 11th in driving distance. Being that this course is pretty short, being long off-the-tee is not a huge advantage, but it will still help on some holes.