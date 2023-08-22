Rory McIlroy looks to add to his East Lake trophy collection
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta puts a bow on the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR season.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy has mastered the Donald Ross design at East Lake three times, including twice in the last four seasons. Scottie Scheffler enters the week in pole position in the Starting Strokes format as he will lead the field at 10 under to begin the opening round.
The final examination of the FedExCup Playoffs will stretch 7,346 yards and play to a par 70. Playing as exclusive host since 2006, the layout at East Lake will be a familiar test for those who have qualified in recent years. Returning to Bermudagrass on the greens and rough, hot temperatures will make it feel like Memphis again.
Here's a look at some of the players in the 30-man field who boast some strong histories at the host of the season finale:
Winner’s Circle at East Lake (odds, starting strokes)
Rory McIlroy (+350; -7): The only multiple-time champion entered this week, the defending FedExCup winner will look to add another layer to his dominance at East Lake. Shifting to Starting Strokes for the 2019 edition, McIlroy is the only player to win who did not start the event at 10 under. He’s done it twice, last year and in the inaugural edition in 2019. The 2016 FedExCup winner has cashed seven times in the top 10 out of nine career visits. Posting four rounds totaling 17 under (gross) last season, he set the tournament scoring record at East Lake – doing so even with an opening triple bogey on his card!
Patrick Cantlay (+2000; -4): Beginning the week at 10 under in 2021, Cantlay posted four rounds in the 60s to pick up his first FedExCup title. Making his fourth start, it was the first time he signed for more than two rounds at par or better at East Lake. Attempting to become the first player to defend the FedExCup title last year, he signed for four rounds of 70 or better to finish T7. Posting 19 under across his last two visits, all eight rounds have landed at par or better. Landing T20 or worse on the leaderboard on his first three attempts, he’s finally figured out East Lake.
Xander Schauffele (+2800; -3): The 2017 event winner at 12 under joined Bill Haas (2011) in winning on his first attempt at East Lake. Using the old format, Schauffele did not have enough points to win the FedExCup Playoffs. Defending his TOUR Championship title, he posted T7 and followed that performance with back-to-back runner-up paydays (solo second, T2). Closing with a 64 for T5 in 2021, he opened 66-63 last year and eventually finished fourth. From 24 rounds, he’s never posted a round over par.
Jordan Spieth (+25000; Even): The 2015 season was one of the Texan’s greatest as he won the Masters, U.S. Open, and the FedExCup. Posting four rounds in the 60s, the only player to do so, his winning total of 9 under was four shots better than second place. The 2013 runner-up in his rookie season also secured T7 in 2017. Making his eighth appearance at East Lake, he posted four rounds in the 60s last year, including 65 to close, for T13. Beginning this edition at even par, he will need a minimum of four rounds in the 60s this week to scrape out another top-10 payday.
Oddsmaker's Extra
Jon Rahm (+800; -6): Making his seventh consecutive appearance, the four-time winner in the 2022-23 season has three top-10 paydays. Finishing runner-up to Cantlay in 2021 topped his solo fourth from 2020 as his best performance. His first five showings all resulted in T12 or better, with three in the top 10. Opening 67-63 last year (with Starting Strokes 3 under), he faded to T15 after 71-71 on the weekend. From his previous 12 rounds, he has posted 66 or better in half of them.
Scottie Scheffler (+150; -10): Posting T2 and solo fifth in two of his three visits, the Texan will be the hunted again this season. Beginning at 10 under for the second straight season, the Playoffs points leader will look to close the deal in 2023 after losing a six-shot lead during the final round last year. Of his 12 career rounds here, six are 66 or better.
Sungjae Im (+12500; -2): The Korean cracked the code last season in his fourth attempt as he tied for second after posting 16 under (gross), carding rounds 67 or better on all four days. Previously, his best payday from three tries was solo 11th in 2020 after opening 67-64.
Viktor Hovland (+450; -8): Posting an aggregate of 24 under from three visits, the Norwegian has signed for 70 or better in 11 of 12 rounds. Cashing solo fifth in 2021 is his only result in the top 15. Closing with 65 the last two seasons, his two best rounds, suggests being patient this week.
Max Homa (+2800; -4): Making his debut last season, he opened with 71 and sat T26 in a field of 29 players. Setting fire to East Lake, he played his final 54 holes in 16 under, with only two bogeys, and signed for solo fifth. His second-round 62 was the lowest round of the week and the best round since the greens shifted from Bentgrass to Bermudagrass.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text 1-800-522-4700.