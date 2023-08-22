Rory McIlroy looks to add to his East Lake trophy collection

Patrick Cantlay (+2000; -4): Beginning the week at 10 under in 2021, Cantlay posted four rounds in the 60s to pick up his first FedExCup title. Making his fourth start, it was the first time he signed for more than two rounds at par or better at East Lake. Attempting to become the first player to defend the FedExCup title last year, he signed for four rounds of 70 or better to finish T7. Posting 19 under across his last two visits, all eight rounds have landed at par or better. Landing T20 or worse on the leaderboard on his first three attempts, he’s finally figured out East Lake.