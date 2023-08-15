Horses for Courses: Rahm is driven to repeat at Olympia Fields
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The BMW Championship accelerates into Chicago for the final chance to qualify for the TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Olympia Fields (North Course), located in the Chicago suburbs, was designed by Willie Park Jr. in 1915. Jim Furyk won his only major here, lifting the U.S. Open trophy in 2003. The BMW Championship returned to the North Course in 2020, where Jon Rahm survived a playoff to pick up his first FedExCup Playoffs victory.
The par-70 will stretch to 7,366 yards, just as it did in 2020. The field of 50 players will not be cut and the top 30 in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake next week.
Top 10 from 2020
Jon Rahm (+1000) returns after his win at Olympia Fields. The Spaniard’s four rounds illustrate what could be in store for the top 50 this time around. Sitting T39 after opening 75-71, the 2023 Masters champion sat seven shots off the lead at the halfway point. Recording only one bogey in his last 40 holes, Rahm posted 66 on Saturday, tying the lowest round of the day. He then posted 64 on Sunday, the lowest round of the week, to force a playoff at 4-under. Leading the field in Ball-Striking, he still tallied 10 total bogeys (T2). Ranking as the fourth-most difficult course on TOUR in 2020 (all courses/events), Olympia Fields will see plenty of squares on the scorecards again this week.
Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) was one of three players who posted a round under par to open the event in 2020. His 67 saw him own the first-round lead by a shot before finishing in a tie for third. The 2021 Masters champion was just one of two players to post three rounds in the 60s for the event. Circling 12 birdies against 12 bogeys, he excelled rolling the rock on the Bent/Poa greens, ranking third in Putting. The Japanese star, who shared the 54-hole lead at 1 under, didn’t register inside the top 55 (of 70 players) in Fairways or Greens in Regulation.
Tony Finau (+4000) stormed home in a bogey-free 30 on the back nine on Sunday to claim fifth alone in 2020. Closing with 65, he posted six of his 13 birdies for the week in the final round. Providing plenty of pop off the tee, Finau only found 18 fairways for the entire week. Gaining shots on approach, he hit double-digit greens in regulation each round, mostly from Kentucky Bluegrass rough around four inches, to rank 12th for the week. Posting one-under 279, he was the fifth and final player under par for the week.
Sharing sixth place, Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000) led the field with nine total bogeys for the week. Opening the first 36 holes at 5 over, the Englishman rallied with 68-67 on the weekend, including a bogey-free loop on Sunday. Olympia Fields only allowed eight total bogey-free rounds for the week for the top 70 players on TOUR. Ranking in the top 10 in both Fairways (T9) and GIR (T2) was hardly a surprise for the 2022 U.S. Open champion. If you’re looking for a longer shot to ride this week, his current form will push him out of the spotlight.
Brendon Todd (+8000) quietly led the field in Birdies (18) and Putting (106 total putts) as he played his final 54 holes in two under to share eighth. The notorious fairway finder and super putter will always need a big week from his irons to battle the bombers. The last time he played in Illinois he was T2 at the John Deere Classic.
Oddsmaker's extra – Top 20 finishers
Patrick Cantlay (+1000): After sharing the 36-hole lead at 1 under in hot, windy conditions, his 75 in round 3 dug a hole too deep. Imagine rolling in 380 feet of putts and not cracking the top 10! This was the last BMW Championship he didn’t win (T12). He enters this week as the two-time reigning champion.
Rory McIlroy (+700): The co-favorite, as of Tuesday morning at BetMGM.com, was part of the logjam at T12 in 2020. Sharing the 36-hole lead with Cantlay, the Genesis Scottish Open winner was the only player in the field to post two rounds of par or better before the weekend. Circling 15 birdies (only Brendon Todd produced more) his run to the finish was littered with bogeys, four or more in each round. In the best conditions of the event, he closed 4 over on the weekend.
Brian Harman (+4500): Needing only 112 putts, the 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year joined the group that figured it out on the weekend. Grinding rounds of 69-69 over the final 36 holes, the lefty was in the bunch at T12. Confidence will be the extra club in his bag this time around.
Byeong Hun An (+5500): Closing 68-68 pushed him into a tie for 12th after opening 73-74. The weather cooled and the wind subsided on the weekend, allowing for better scoring conditions.
Tyrrell Hatton (+2500): How difficult did Olympia Fields play in 2020? The Englishman didn’t break par in any of the four rounds and still claimed T16. Gaining strokes on the field everywhere but on the putting surfaces, he struggled with the flatstick after hitting 46/72 GIR (T12).
Collin Morikawa (+2000): Fresh off his major championship earlier in August of 2020, the ball-striking machine birdied his first two holes at Olympia Fields. Everything appeared easy for the PGA champion, but he played his next 34 holes in 11 over. Finding his footing on the weekend, he closed 68-68 with eight birdies against only four bogeys to cash T20. The putter was the star of his bag as he didn’t register in the top half of Fairways or Greens in Regulation for the week.
Scottie Scheffler (+700): Returning as the joint favorite this season, the Texan circled seven of his 13 total birdies for the week on Sunday for T20. Closing with 66, the 2022 Masters winner couldn’t wipe out his three rounds of 72 or worse to start the tournament. The rookie would move on to East Lake and finish fifth the following week. The hunter becomes the hunted this time around.
Other 2020 participants in the field this week:
T25: Russell Henley (+3300)
T25: Xander Schauffele (+1800)
T33: Corey Conners (+4000)
T40: Harris English (+9000)
T40: Adam Hadwin (+8000)
T40: Viktor Hovland (+1600)
T51: Nick Taylor (+12500)
T56: Sungjae Im (+3300)
T59: Max Homa (+2200)
T59: J.T. Poston (+6600)
64: Jason Day (+5000)
T65: Tom Hoge (+17500)
