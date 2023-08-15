Horses for Courses: Rahm is driven to repeat at Olympia Fields

Jon Rahm (+1000) returns after his win at Olympia Fields. The Spaniard’s four rounds illustrate what could be in store for the top 50 this time around. Sitting T39 after opening 75-71, the 2023 Masters champion sat seven shots off the lead at the halfway point. Recording only one bogey in his last 40 holes, Rahm posted 66 on Saturday, tying the lowest round of the day. He then posted 64 on Sunday, the lowest round of the week, to force a playoff at 4-under. Leading the field in Ball-Striking, he still tallied 10 total bogeys (T2). Ranking as the fourth-most difficult course on TOUR in 2020 (all courses/events), Olympia Fields will see plenty of squares on the scorecards again this week.