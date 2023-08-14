See the 50 players who qualified for the BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs continue this week with the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago, Illinois.
Scroll below for the field list as of Sunday, Aug. 13. who made the top 50 in the FedExCup Standings. Players who qualify for the BMW Championship are eligible for all eight Signature Events in 2024, beginning with The Sentry on Jan. 4-7.
|FedExCup Ranking
|Player
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Lucas Glover
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|Max Homa
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|9
|Brian Harman
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11
|Keegan Bradley
|12
|Rickie Fowler
|13
|Tony Finau
|14
|Taylor Moore
|15
|Russell Henley
|16
|Nick Taylor
|17
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|Tom Kim
|19
|Xander Schauffele
|20
|Adam Schenk
|21
|Jason Day
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|Emiliano Grillo
|24
|Sepp Straka
|25
|Corey Conners
|26
|Tyrrell Hatton
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|28
|Sungjae Im
|29
|Chris Kirk
|30
|Sam Burns
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|32
|Justin Rose
|33
|Kurt Kitayama
|34
|Denny McCarthy
|35
|Seamus Power
|36
|Lee Hodges
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|38
|Byeong Hun An
|39
|Adam Svensson
|40
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|41
|Andrew Putnam
|42
|Eric Cole
|43
|J.T. Poston
|44
|Brendon Todd
|45
|Cam Davis
|46
|Cameron Young
|47
|Hideki Matsuyama
|48
|Tom Hoge
|49
|Harris English
|50
|Patrick Rodgers