PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

See the 50 players who qualified for the BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

See the 50 players who qualified for the BMW Championship
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The FedExCup Playoffs continue this week with the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago, Illinois.

    Scroll below for the field list as of Sunday, Aug. 13. who made the top 50 in the FedExCup Standings. Players who qualify for the BMW Championship are eligible for all eight Signature Events in 2024, beginning with The Sentry on Jan. 4-7.

    FedExCup RankingPlayer
    1Jon Rahm
    2Scottie Scheffler
    3Rory McIlroy
    4Lucas Glover
    5Patrick Cantlay
    6Max Homa
    7Viktor Hovland
    8Wyndham Clark
    9Brian Harman
    10Tommy Fleetwood
    11Keegan Bradley
    12Rickie Fowler
    13Tony Finau
    14Taylor Moore
    15Russell Henley
    16Nick Taylor
    17Si Woo Kim
    18Tom Kim
    19Xander Schauffele
    20Adam Schenk
    21Jason Day
    22Collin Morikawa
    23Emiliano Grillo
    24Sepp Straka
    25Corey Conners
    26Tyrrell Hatton
    27Jordan Spieth
    28Sungjae Im
    29Chris Kirk
    30Sam Burns
    31Sahith Theegala
    32Justin Rose
    33Kurt Kitayama
    34Denny McCarthy
    35Seamus Power
    36Lee Hodges
    37Adam Hadwin
    38Byeong Hun An
    39Adam Svensson
    40Matt Fitzpatrick
    41Andrew Putnam
    42Eric Cole
    43J.T. Poston
    44Brendon Todd
    45Cam Davis
    46Cameron Young
    47Hideki Matsuyama
    48Tom Hoge
    49Harris English
    50Patrick Rodgers
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.