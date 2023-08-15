Betting Stat Pack: BMW Championship

Olympia Fields requires the total package this week. The 2020 edition, the first time the North Course was in play for the PGA TOUR since Jim Furyk won the 2003 U.S. Open, provided the fourth most difficult test of the 2020 season, including the major championships. Only five players broke par for the week, and the scoring average was almost two shots over par. I will remind you that it was the top 70 players on TOUR playing that week, not sectional qualifiers, amateurs or the rank-and-file. If the wind howls again, and the set-up is similar to 2020, this will feel like a major championship between the ropes.