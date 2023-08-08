Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy know how to handle heat in Memphis

With 35 previous events at TPC Southwind, Harris English (+9000) is the only past champion in the field this week. Last season, Will Zalatoris (not entered) became the first player in the FedExCup Playoffs era to win for the first time on TOUR in the first Playoff event. He remains out this week as he recovers from back surgery. Winning in his debut in 2013, English added a T10 in 2017. He also had a close call in 2021. Opening with a 62 and sitting at 18-under with a two-shot lead after 54 holes, English posted 40 on the inward nine on Sunday and slipped to solo fourth. The former Georgia Bulldog didn’t qualify last season.