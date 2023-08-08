Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy know how to handle heat in Memphis
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
This week, TPC Southwind in Memphis hosts the start of a three-week stretch to determine the FedExCup champion.
Designed in 1988 by Ron Prichard, TPC Southwind has evolved on the TOUR schedule, hosting an event every year since 1989.
Beginning in 2007 the course and event were stationed the week before the U.S. Open. The 2019-2021 editions evolved into a World Golf Championship event, played two weeks before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Last year, TPC Southwind entered the role of FedExCup Playoff host for the first time, with a field of 125 players and a 36-hole cut. This year, the Par-70 will tip at 7,243 yards with a field of only 70 players and no cut.
With 35 previous events at TPC Southwind, Harris English (+9000) is the only past champion in the field this week. Last season, Will Zalatoris (not entered) became the first player in the FedExCup Playoffs era to win for the first time on TOUR in the first Playoff event. He remains out this week as he recovers from back surgery. Winning in his debut in 2013, English added a T10 in 2017. He also had a close call in 2021. Opening with a 62 and sitting at 18-under with a two-shot lead after 54 holes, English posted 40 on the inward nine on Sunday and slipped to solo fourth. The former Georgia Bulldog didn’t qualify last season.
Playing as a Par-70 with water penalty areas on 11 holes, TPC Southwind has played between 7,200 and 7,300 yards since 2005. Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300) joins English as the only two players with three top-10 paydays on this track. The Englishman finished T5 last year after signing for T6 in 2020 and T4 in 2019. His three top-10 paydays include 11 of 12 rounds in the red, including 64 twice. All 12 of his rounds have been even par or better.
Andrew Putnam (+10000) has found TPC Southwind to fit his eye over the last few years. Playing in the final group, the flat-stick wizard finishing second alone in 2018 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and claimed T24 in 2019 before returning last season and signing for T5. He’s posted 68 or better, including 64 twice, in nine of 12 career rounds. I’d find a spot for him in extended lineups this week or if you are chasing in fantasy. The last two winners here have broken their maidens on TOUR.
Jon Rahm (+900) makes his fourth appearance in the last five years and will look to pile on to his two top-10 paydays. In his debut in 2019, Rahm posted an opening round 62 enroute to a seventh-place finish. The following year he needed four rounds to finally break par, closing with 66 and a tie for 52nd. After not appearing in 2021, the Spaniard returned last season and posted four rounds in the 60s to join six others tied for fifth. Leading the field in GIR, his putter didn’t cooperate as he finished in the bottom five in Putting.
Rory McIlroy (+900) won’t have to worry about rounds of 70 and 69 making the weekend in the 2023 edition, as there is no cut. Last year he went home early as he attempted to add another top-10 payday to his resume. After playing in the 2010 (T29) and 2012 (T7) editions, McIlroy took some time off from TPC Southwind and returned when the event evolved into a World Golf Championship in 2019. He led after 54 holes at 12-under that year, but a final round of 71 knocked him to T4, his last top-10 result. In 2021 he closed with three straight rounds of 66 for a T12 finish.
Brian Harman (+4500) has picked up the claret jug more times than he has picked up a golf club in the last two weeks. The Open Champion shared third here last season after extending his run of rounds at 70 or better to eight after T36 in 2021. The left-handed grinder cashed T6 here in 2014, his only made-cut from four visits when the event was played the week before the U.S. Open.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(Cuts made/appearances at TPC Southwind)
Hideki Matsuyama (3/3; +4000): Each time he tees it up near the big river, the Japanese star has improved his finish and moved up the leaderboard. Opening with 65, the first time playing this layout in 2019, he finished the week even par (T43). Returning in 2020, he produced three rounds in the 60s for T20 (6-under). Closing 64-63 to force his way into a playoff in 2021, he finished at 16-under and T2. Matsuyama returns after an absence in 2022 and is healthy again.
Sam Burns (2/3; +2000): Missing the cut when playing at LSU, his professional starts have fared much better. Returning in 2021, he joined Matsuyama as runner-up in the playoff, posting two rounds of 64, including Sunday, and racked up 22 birdies and one eagle for the week, needing only 104 putts. Opening with 65 last year, he added three more rounds in the 60s before signing for T20.
Sepp Straka (1/1; +5000): Making his first appearance last season, the Austrian lost to Zalatoris on the third playoff hole. Posting rounds of 68 or better all four days, he sat one shot off the 36 and 54-hole leads. Painting 54 of 72 greens in regulations last season earned him T2.
Lucas Glover (5/6; +6600): With experience on this course stretching back to 2006, his first top 40 came last year as he shared third place. The big ball-striker only posted three rounds in the 60s on his first five visits. He cracked the code last year and added four more, racking up 24 birdies. He enjoyed rolling the rock on Champion Bermuda as he led the field in Putts per GIR. He rolled the rock all the way to the winner’s circle last week on the same surfaces.
Collin Morikawa (3/3; +2500): After posting 70-71 in his first two loops here, the two-time major champion has rattled off nine of his last 10 in the 60s, finishing T5 last year. His excellent tee-to-green acumen is the highlight on this tight, precise track. All three visits are T26 or better, including T20 and T5 the last two years
|OWGR
|Player (Cuts Made/Starts)
|Most Recent
|Top 10
|Top 25
|Notes
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (3/5)
|MC 2022
|0
|2
|Solo 14th 2021 followed solo 15th in 2020; 65 best 2x
|2
|Rory McIlroy (5/6)
|MC 2022
|2
|3
|T4 2019 w/ 62; 66 x 3 for T12 in 2021
|3
|Jon Rahm (3/3)
|T5 2022
|2
|2
|62 first round ever 2019 (7th); 5 straight 60s carries on
|4
|Patrick Cantlay (4/4)
|T57 2022
|0
|2
|T12 debut 2019 opened with 65; T23 2021 next best
|5
|Viktor Hovland (3/3)
|T20 2022
|0
|1
|4 rounds 70 or better 2022; 65 Rd 2 2021
|6
|Xander Schauffele (5/5)
|T57 2022
|1
|1
|T6 2020 is only top 25; T27 2019 next best
|7
|Max Homa (6/6)
|T42 2022
|0
|0
|Opened with 66 the last three years! No top 25!
|9
|Brian Harman (3/6)
|T3 2022
|2
|2
|T3 2022, T6 2014; 8 straight 70 or better
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick (4/4)
|T5 2022
|3
|3
|14 of 16 rounds 70 or better; All T6 or better
|11
|Wyndham Clark (1/1)
|T28 2022
|0
|0
|T7 after 54 holes before 72 on Sunday
|12
|Jordan Spieth (3/5)
|MC 2022
|0
|2
|T12 twice in three WGC-FESJI; T30 other
|14
|Tyrrell Hatton (4/4)
|T31 2022
|0
|1
|T17 2021 best; 65 last 2 years
|15
|Keegan Bradley (3/4)
|MC 2022
|0
|1
|Only T25 in 2011; T52 best since 2018
|16
|Cameron Young (1/1)
|T31 2022
|0
|0
|Opened 67, closed 66 in first visit
|17
|Tony Finau (4/5)
|T5 2022
|1
|1
|64 to open, all four rounds 60s; T27 next best
|18
|Tom Kim (1/1)
|T13 2022
|0
|1
|2nd Fairways, T2 GIR on debut after win at Wyndham
|20
|Jason Day (3/4)
|MC 2022
|1
|2
|T6 2020; T23 2009; MC 65-74 2022
|21
|Sam Burns (2/3)
|T20 2022
|1
|2
|P2 2021 with 64 twice, 66; only MC in college
|22
|Collin Morikawa (3/3)
|T5 2022
|1
|2
|9 of 12 in the 60s; worst is 71 twice
|23
|Tommy Fleetwood (3/3)
|T46 2022
|1
|1
|Closed 65-66 for T4 in 2019
|24
|Sepp Straka (1/1)
|P2 2022
|1
|1
|Played in the final group, lost in a playoff; 68 or better
|26
|Rickie Fowler (3/4)
|T64 2022
|0
|2
|T13 debut 2014; T15 2020; 64, 65 to open last two visits
|27
|Sungjae Im (3/3)
|12 2022
|0
|1
|63 Rd 3 is the highlight; 10 of 12 70 or better
|28
|Kurt Kitayama (0/1)
|MC 2022
|0
|0
|70-69; Circled nine birdies but two doubles
|29
|Russell Henley (2/5)
|MC 2022
|1
|1
|T7 2016; never played in WGC-FESJI; MC 71-68
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text 1-800-522-4700.