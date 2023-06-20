Connecting the dots in Connecticut at the Travelers Championship

Brian Harman (+8000) is the only non-winner above the fold, but he's the most decorated player without picking up a trophy. In his last five visits, he's picked up four T8 paydays or better, including T8 last year and T5 in 2021. All five of his top-10 paychecks have come in the last eight years, and he's cashed in 10 of 12 career. Of his 40 rounds as a professional, he's posted 31 in red figures. Phil Mickelson is the only winner to successfully defend, while Bubba Watson won this event three times from 2010-18. Lefties!