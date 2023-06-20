Connecting the dots in Connecticut at the Travelers Championship
5 Min Read
Horses for Courses at TPC River Highlands
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Xander Schauffele (+1400 at BetMGM Sportsbook) returns to defend his 2022 title against a designated field of 156 players at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Opening 63-63 last year, he led by five after 36 holes. On his previous visit in 2020, he also posted 63 on the Par-70 (6,852 yards) layout in Round 1. Of 14 rounds, 13 are 70 or better. T14 and T20 are his other paydays from four starts. Led the field in GIR and Par-3 scoring.
The 2021 champion, Harris English (+5500), needed EIGHT playoff holes two years ago to finally conquer the second-shortest track on TOUR. It also took him EIGHT tries to kick down the door, his previous best being T7 in 2014. He's cashed in seven of nine after T19 last season.
Only 15 events on TOUR have been staged longer than the Travelers. Beginning in 1952 the event evolved to TPC River Highlands in the late 80s, and Kevin Streelman (+20000) has been a big part of this history. Second all-time on the career money list, he birdied his last seven holes in 2014 for the win. He added solo second in 2020 when he posted 18 under, his best four-round total. From 11 starts he's racked up five top-10 paydays and seven top-25 results.
In his first eight visits, Chez Reavie (+25000) found the top 15 once with T11. In his last four trips to Connecticut, he's pegged the top 10 twice, including a victory in 2019 where he led by six after 54 holes. Last year it was back into the top 10 at T8 with four more rounds in the 60s. His streak is 16 consecutive rounds of par or better, with 14 in red.
Brian Harman (+8000) is the only non-winner above the fold, but he's the most decorated player without picking up a trophy. In his last five visits, he's picked up four T8 paydays or better, including T8 last year and T5 in 2021. All five of his top-10 paychecks have come in the last eight years, and he's cashed in 10 of 12 career. Of his 40 rounds as a professional, he's posted 31 in red figures. Phil Mickelson is the only winner to successfully defend, while Bubba Watson won this event three times from 2010-18. Lefties!
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Sahith Theegala (1/2; +5000): In his second appearance last year, he tied the lead on the penultimate hole with a birdie. On the 72nd hole he made his second double of the week and finished T2. Circled 22 birdies and an eagle for the week against three bogeys and two doubles.
JT Poston (1/5; +20000): Opened with 62, closed with 64 last year on his fifth attempt. Never posted better than 69 in his previous four visits.
Beau Hossler (4/6; +15000): MC twice, once on 1 under (2022) and once on Even (2020), reinforcing the point that rounds of 70 or worse aren't the way forward this week. On his second visit in 2018 he cashed T2. Opened with 65 and closed with 64 in 2021 for T10.
Kevin Kisner (3/6; +50000): Last two visits have produced the best two career results. Posted 268 last year for T6 to beat T5 270 in 2021. Add T15 in 2019 and cashed three of his previous four to erase the two MCs from the early 2010s. 63 twice in 2021, with a 64 and 66 last year suggest this layout fits his eye.
Jason Day (6/8; +5000): T12, T10, and T8 in three of his last five caught my eye this week. He's also won a shootout already this season at TPC Craig Ranch at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Posted 62 in 2021.
Kramer Hickok (2/3; +50000): The Texan helps to illustrate the point that experience here isn't required. In his second appearance, he opened with 63 and lost an eight-hole playoff with English.
Keegan Bradley (10/12; +6600): T2 in 2019 wrapped up a streak of nine consecutive paydays. Four more rounds in the 60s saw him return to the weekend last year, cashing T19. New England native will be the crowd favorite this week.
Will Gordon (2/2; +20000): T3 on debut in 2020 included rounds of 62 and 64. His 27 birdies were the most in the field.
Former Champions of Note (playing this week)
Stewart Cink (15/19; +60000): The only multiple winner (1997, 2008) in the field this week. T2 in 2018 closing with 62 is the highlight of three of the last four visits to the weekend. Now eligible for PGA TOUR Champions after turning 50 in May, he won on his second visit in 1997.
Russell Knox (6/11; +2500): Only top-10 result is his 2016 victory. MC last three seasons. Be careful.
Streaking
Mackenzie Hughes (6/6; +25000): Only top 10 was 2020 when he opened with 60 (T3). Cashed T25 last year for his third top-25 result.
Michael Thorbjornsen (1/1; +25000): Wellesley, Massachusetts, native showed up last year as an amateur with a sponsor's exemption and finished solo fourth. All four rounds 68 or better, including 65-66-66 to close. The Stanford junior looks to join Mickelson as the last amateur to win a TOUR event.
Rory McIlroy (4/4; +1000): Four opening rounds are 67, 64, 63, and 62. Four closing rounds are 64, 67, 67, and 67. He's never posted a top 10. T11 is the best. Weird.
Patrick Cantlay (6/8; +6600): Played every season since 2018 and has cashed T15 or better. Like McIlroy, T11 is the best. Fired 60, the course record, in Round 2 as an amateur playing out of UCLA in 2011 (T24).
OWGR Top 30 (entered this week)
|OWGR Ranking/Player
|Cuts Made
|Odds
|Travelers Best/Notes
|Starts
|01 Scottie Scheffler
|2/3
|+600
|T13 2022; Fourth consecutive appearance.
|02 Jon Rahm
|3/3
|+1000
|T25 first tournament as a pro in 2016.
|03 Rory McIlroy
|4/3
|+1000
|T11 2020.
|04 Patrick Cantlay
|6/8
|+1200
|Shot 76 from the final group last year for T13; T11 2020.
|05 Viktor Hovland
|2/2
|+1600
|Opened with 63 in 2020 for T11.
|06 Xander Schauffele
|3/4
|+1400
|All T20 or better.
|08 Matt Fitzpatrick
|0/1
|+3300
|70-68 MC in 2020.
|09 Max Homa
|0/4
|+4000
|DNS 2022.
|13 Wyndham Clark
|2/5
|+4000
|Four rounds in 60s for T15 2019.
|14 Tony Finau
|4/7
|+2800
|All T25 or better; T13 2022.
|17 Cameron Young
|0/0
|+5000
|First appearance.
|18 Justin Thomas
|4/7
|+5000
|T3 2016 only payday inside top 30.
|19 Collin Morikawa
|1/2
|+2500
|T36 2019.
|20 Tommy Fleetwood
|2/2
|+2800
|T13 2019; T46 2022.
|21 Sungjae Im
|2/2
|+5000
|T21 2019 debut; T58 2022.
|22 Tom Kim
|0/0
|+3500
|First appearance.
|23 Kurt Kitayama
|0/0
|+17500
|First appearance.
|24 Jason Day
|6/8
|+5000
|Only four of 28 rounds above par.
|25 Sahith Theegala
|1/2
|+5000
|67.17 scoring average.
|26 Shane Lowry
|1/2
|+5500
|T60 2020.
|27 Hideki Matsuyama
|0/0
|+4000
|First appearance.
|28 Keegan Bradley
|10/12
|+6600
|Cashed in his first nine visits.
|30 Russell Henley
|4/5
|+4000
|T11 2016 debut; T6 2018 second visit.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.