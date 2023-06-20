PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Travelers Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

The most important statistics ahead of this week's designated event.

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The PGA TOUR shifts coasts as the Travelers Championship welcomes a designated field of 156 players at TPC River Highlands.

    Reigning champion Xander Schauffele posted 19 under to win by two shots last year and returns to defend the title.

    TPC River Highlands was originally designed by Pete Dye in the early 1980s. In 1989 Bobby Weed shifted the routing to open up the views of the Connecticut River. Bradley Klein does a fantastic job giving us more details about TPC River Highlands. Read more here.

    For the second time this season following a major championship, a designated event takes center stage. For the second week in a row, the purse will be $20 million with $3.6 million directly deposited into the winner's account.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Rounds in the 60s

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Eric Cole
    3Wyndham Clark
    3Will Gordon
    3KH Lee
    6Patrick Rodgers
    7Stephan Jaeger
    7Andrew Putnam
    7Brandon Wu
    10Ben Martin

    The average winning score since the 2016 renovation is around 16-under-par. In those last seven events, the cut has been under-par six times with 1-over in 2017 as the exception to the rule. Two of the last three winners have posted 19-under. The course average for the week has eclipsed 70 once during this time. Any round 70 or worse will add the pressure of having to GO LOW to make up the difference. The 54-hole lead has only been held SEVEN times since 2000.

    Par-4 Scoring Average

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Patrick Cantlay
    T3Jason Day
    T3Jon Rahm
    T6Thomas Detry
    T6Denny McCarthy
    T6Xander Schauffele
    T9Tony Finau
    T9Tyrrell Hatton
    T9Max Homa, Taylor Montgomery
    T9Viktor Hovland

    With a stock par-70 in action, a total of 12 par-4 holes are on the card. The streak of six consecutive winners leading the event in this category ended in 2021. Harris English was sixth that season while Schauffele checked in last year at T4.

    Birdie Average

    RankPlayer
    1Jon Rahm
    2Patrick Cantlay
    3Tony Finau
    4Scottie Scheffler
    5Max Homa
    6Cameron Young
    7Taylor Montgomery
    8Sahith Theegala
    9Rickie Fowler
    10Viktor Hovland

    If the average winning score is around 16-under, birdies will need to be the order of the week. After last week of putting on greens running 13 feet and up, the field will enjoy taking the parking brake off, and giving them a run at TPC River Highlands. Will Gordon made 27 birdies on his debut in 2020 for T3. A ton of experience isn't required to contend.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Rory McIlroy
    3Jon Rahm
    4Tony Finau
    5Collin Morikawa
    6Tommy Fleetwood
    7Patrick Cantlay
    8Xander Schauffele
    9Kevin Yu
    10Tyrrell Hatton
    11Viktor Hovland

    Schauffele was the first winner in eight not to finish in the top six in this category. He was the eighth consecutive victor to register in the top 10 (8th). Bluegrass/Fescue rough standing at four inches won't be the place to attack the flags from. Fairways average 30 yards in width and reward those shotmakers who play the angles and shape the golf ball. Closely mown areas around the greens will force shot selection decisions if GIR is missed.

