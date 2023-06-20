Betting Stat Pack: Travelers Championship

The average winning score since the 2016 renovation is around 16-under-par. In those last seven events, the cut has been under-par six times with 1-over in 2017 as the exception to the rule. Two of the last three winners have posted 19-under. The course average for the week has eclipsed 70 once during this time. Any round 70 or worse will add the pressure of having to GO LOW to make up the difference. The 54-hole lead has only been held SEVEN times since 2000.