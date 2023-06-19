Scottie Scheffler tops the market at TPC River Highlands

The triumvirate at the top of the top-tier events at BetMGM Sportsbook has not changed this week. Jon Rahm (+900) sits behind the favored Texan again, but he's joined this week by his Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy (+900). The Ulsterman ran solo second at the U.S. Open, missing forcing a playoff by one stroke. The Spaniard sparked to life on Sunday with 65 and only signed for three bogeys on the weekend. The driver is still causing a bit of a headache as he only found 28 of 52 fairways on a course that was described by hardly any as "tight." McIlroy hit six more GIR than anyone else yet missed out on his fifth major victory as his putter didn't cooperate. Three of his four rounds consisted of two bogeys or less. He squared just eight total for the week. Strangely, he's never hit the top 10 from four visits to TPC River Highlands. Rahm's best from three visits is T25 in his first year as a professional.