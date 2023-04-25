Jon Rahm the leading stallion for Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau (+750) needed 18 holes to get settled in last year on one of longest tracks on TOUR at 7,456 yards, but after he did, look out! The big-hitter sprinted to the finish line on Sunday, closing with a bogey-free 63 to share the course record. After his opening round even-par 71, he breezed his final 54 holes in 16-under to share second. Sitting seven shots off the 54-hole lead, the Sunday sprint gave something for Rahm to track in his rear-view mirror. Leading the field in SG: Tee to Green, nobody hit more GIR (60/72) and had better Proximity to the hole from the fairway. He also matched Rahm's five bogeys on the week. Imagine if he made anything on the Paspalum greens! Finau's first win was on Paspalum in Puerto Rico way back in 2016.