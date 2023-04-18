Burns and Horschel hot on the heels of Cantlay and Schauffele in Horses for Courses

A pair of former winners in this format, Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy (+6600) combine in the 2023 event for the first time. Ryan Palmer has cashed three top 10 paydays from his five visits, but none bigger than his win with Jon Rahm (not entered) in 2019. He added T7 in defense in 2021 and was T4 on debut with Jordan Spieth (not entered). Just for good measure he played with Scottie Scheffler last year and cashed T18. Piercy's only top 10 from four tries was his victory with Horschel in the second edition. The pair posted T13 in defense in 2019.