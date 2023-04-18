PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Time to fill up on gumbo, beignets and jazz with a sprinkle of top quality golf at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    The only official two-man team event on the PGA TOUR this season tees off for the sixth consecutive year at Pete Dye's TPC Louisiana.

    Avoiding the bayou, pot bunkers and alligators is obvious advice. Let's see what other stats are necessary for the 80 pairs of pros if they are going to lift the trophy at the end of the week.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Par-Breakers

    RankPlayer
    2Patrick Cantlay
    5Max Homa
    6Tom Hoge
    7Taylor Montgomery
    13Akshay Bhatia
    14Sungjae Im
    16Sam Ryder
    17Collin Morikawa
    17Sahith Theegala
    22Xander Schauffele
    24Sam Burns

    Sam Burns

    Birdies and a few eagles will be the order of business this week. The average winning score in five editions is almost 25-under. Putting the pedal to the metal in Fourballs (Rounds 1 & 3) is required and will set the tone on Thursday. Last year the average score in Fourballs was 64.62, the lowest ever. The winning teams the last four years have circled 25 or more birdies in total. Last year, Cantlay and Schauffele added 27 of them and had three eagles to set the tournament scoring record.

    Bogey Avoidance

    RankPlayer
    4Tom Kim
    8Patrick Cantlay
    9JJ Spaun
    10Matt Fitzpatrick
    11Sungjae Im
    14Thomas Detry
    15Xander Schauffele
    17Denny McCarthy
    19Collin Morikawa
    20Max Homa

    In 2017 the winning team didn't make a bogey. Or a double. Or any "others". Keeping a clean card hasn't been repeated over the next four editions. Bogeys will happen, especially in alternate shot, so teams must limit the amount. The most bogeys recorded by a winning team are four, both last year and in 2021. Rack up Par-Breakers in Fourballs and ride the par train during Foursomes.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    4Collin Morikawa
    6Patrick Cantlay
    9Xander Schauffele
    10Sungjae Im
    12Max Homa
    16Tom Kim
    25Si Woo Kim
    26Joel Dahmen
    27Wyndham Clark
    29Keith Mitchell

    If there's going to be a shootout, the team that is going to have the most chances to putt for birdie-or-better is more than likely going to contend and win. TPC Louisiana rewards those who cut the angles and corners, but especially those who find GIR. Remember, two birdie putts are better than one! Finding GIR this week from just two inches of rough isn't difficult. Attacking the pin with spin from the fairway will be better suited to overseeded greens measuring only 5,225 square feet, on average.

