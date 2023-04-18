Betting Stat Pack: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Time to fill up on gumbo, beignets and jazz with a sprinkle of top quality golf at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The only official two-man team event on the PGA TOUR this season tees off for the sixth consecutive year at Pete Dye's TPC Louisiana.
Avoiding the bayou, pot bunkers and alligators is obvious advice. Let's see what other stats are necessary for the 80 pairs of pros if they are going to lift the trophy at the end of the week.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Max Homa
|6
|Tom Hoge
|7
|Taylor Montgomery
|13
|Akshay Bhatia
|14
|Sungjae Im
|16
|Sam Ryder
|17
|Collin Morikawa
|17
|Sahith Theegala
|22
|Xander Schauffele
|24
|Sam Burns
-Click stat headline above for additional players-
Birdies and a few eagles will be the order of business this week. The average winning score in five editions is almost 25-under. Putting the pedal to the metal in Fourballs (Rounds 1 & 3) is required and will set the tone on Thursday. Last year the average score in Fourballs was 64.62, the lowest ever. The winning teams the last four years have circled 25 or more birdies in total. Last year, Cantlay and Schauffele added 27 of them and had three eagles to set the tournament scoring record.
|Rank
|Player
|4
|Tom Kim
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|JJ Spaun
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Sungjae Im
|14
|Thomas Detry
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|17
|Denny McCarthy
|19
|Collin Morikawa
|20
|Max Homa
In 2017 the winning team didn't make a bogey. Or a double. Or any "others". Keeping a clean card hasn't been repeated over the next four editions. Bogeys will happen, especially in alternate shot, so teams must limit the amount. The most bogeys recorded by a winning team are four, both last year and in 2021. Rack up Par-Breakers in Fourballs and ride the par train during Foursomes.
|Rank
|Player
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|Sungjae Im
|12
|Max Homa
|16
|Tom Kim
|25
|Si Woo Kim
|26
|Joel Dahmen
|27
|Wyndham Clark
|29
|Keith Mitchell
If there's going to be a shootout, the team that is going to have the most chances to putt for birdie-or-better is more than likely going to contend and win. TPC Louisiana rewards those who cut the angles and corners, but especially those who find GIR. Remember, two birdie putts are better than one! Finding GIR this week from just two inches of rough isn't difficult. Attacking the pin with spin from the fairway will be better suited to overseeded greens measuring only 5,225 square feet, on average.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org