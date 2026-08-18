Expert Picks: See who experts have faith in at BMW Championship
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Running with Rick: Three bubble players who can make it to TOUR Championship
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With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Top UK & Ireland (+320): I’m still not convinced Rory McIlroy has all the pieces together, and Fitzpatrick showed enough signs of promise in Memphis that I think he’ll make a run for his fourth win of the season.
- Rickie Fowler, Top 20 Finish (+130): Fowler fizzled out at TPC Southwind, but he still has 10 top-25 finishes this season in 20 starts. In a 50-man field, I like getting plus-money on him to basically beat half the competition.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Si Woo Kim, Top Asian (+220, FanDuel): It’s a five-man market. The only player I’m truly threatened by is Hideki Matsuyama. But his hot streak has to end at some point.
- Viktor Hovland, Top 10 Finish (+230, FanDuel): The Hovland summer surge is becoming very familiar. If he keeps it in the fairway, he’ll be on the first page of the leaderboard.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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