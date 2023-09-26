Expert Picks: Ryder Cup
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Our experts from PGATOUR.COM make their predictions for the Ryder Cup this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. The experts make their predictions for the winning score, player of the match, and a comment for their reasoning.
Note: The Ryder Cup is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game. This will resume next week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
|EXPERT
|TEAM, WINNING SCORE
|MAN OF THE MATCH
|MAN OF THE MATCH
|Sean Martin
Lead, Editorial
|Europe, 15-13
|Viktor Hovland
|He closed the FedExCup Season with consecutive victories to win the FedExCup (and propel me to victory over Rob Bolton in our humble league) and there is no reason his success should stop at Marco Simone, where driving will be of utmost importance. There are few players in the world who drive it better than him, and having one Ryder Cup under his belt will be of great benefit.
|Rob Bolton
Golfbet Insider
|Europe, 14½-13½
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Until this thing is played on a neutral field, home turf demands respect, especially in Europe.
|Mike Glasscott
Golfbet Contributor
|Europe, 15-13
|Viktor Hovland
|I learned my lesson supporting the visiting team in 2021 and will not be making that mistake again. Since 1985, Europe has won 66 percent of these, including every event in Europe minus 1993.
|Christian Skaret
Product Manager, Digital
|USA, 15-13
|Brian Harman
|The United States Team is stronger than ever, yet I do believe the Euros will keep this closer than many think on home soil.
|Cameron Morfit
Staff Writer
|Europe, 14½-13½
|Robert MacIntyre
|Each home-team side has now perfected the art of pummeling the visitor, but this one should be closer. Still, as Rory said, winning a Ryder Cup on the road has turned into one of the hardest things in golf if not all of sports, and the U.S. Team’s lack of competitive reps will hurt.
|Ben Everill
Senior Writer, Golfbet
|U.S. retains, 14-14
|Xander Schauffele
|We just saw a tie in the Solheim Cup… why not one in the Ryder Cup as well? The weight of history pushes towards a Europe win but I just have a nagging feeling the U.S. is fortified by unfinished business. They’ll need Scheffler to putt half-decent and Schauffele to bring out the mongrel fight he has inside of him.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
2022-23 EXPERT PICKS RESULTS
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|118
|15,010
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|196
|14,922
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|455
|14,773
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|1943
|14,349
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|3242
|14,065
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|3629
|13,985