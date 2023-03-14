Expert Picks: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's note: Keegan Bradley withdrew from the Valspar Championship on Wednesday, March 15th, and was replaced in the field by Jonathan Byrd.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Valspar Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|57
|6,702
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|265
|6,518
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|398
|6,443
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|440
|6,421
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|668
|6,293
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|969
|6,105
SEGMENT
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|166
|3,470
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|291
|3,419
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|751
|3,309
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|757
|3,306
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|929
|3,253
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,144
|3,181