Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Chris DiMarco share lead at Hoag Classic
2 Min Read
Things to Know
• At age 65, Langer’s 7-under 64 marks the ninth occasion of shooting or bettering his age (1002 total rounds)
• With birdies on five of his first nine holes, Chris DiMarco cards a 7-under 64
• Miguel Angel Jimenez birdies his last two holes for his lowest PGA TOUR Champions score since August 2022
• Defending Hoag Classic champion Retief Goosen sits T28 at 2-under 69
Bernhard Langer (T1/-7)
• Making his 12th start in the Hoag Classic, the 2008 champion birdied five of his first eight holes en route to a bogey-free 7-under 64.
• Langer seeks a PGA TOUR Champions record 46th title, breaking his tie with Hale Irwin.
• Langer claims an 18-hole lead for the 40th time on PGA TOUR Champions; of those, he has converted for the win on 19 occasions.
• Langer hit 12-of-14 fairways and 16-of-18 greens in regulation (28 putts).
• Langer is making his 12th start in the Hoag Classic and comes off a T8 in 2022.
Chris DiMarco (T1/-7)
• With birdies on five of his first nine holes (Nos. 10-18), Chris DiMarco opened his fourth Hoag Classic with a 7-under 64.
• His best of three previous finishes in the event was T13/2020.
• DiMarco comes off a T16 finish at the Cologuard Classic, where he posted a second-round 9-under 63.
• DiMarco is in search of his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 91st start; best: T4/2020 The Ally Challenge.
Miguel Angel Jimenez (T1/-7)
• With birdies on his last two holes, Nos. 17 and 18, Miguel Angel Jimenez signed for a 7-under 64 in his bid for a fourth consecutive top-15 finish in the Hoag Classic (2019/14th, 2020/T13, 2022/T15).
• Making his fourth start of the season on PGA TOUR Champions, Jimenez has not finished higher than T16 (Cologuard Classic).
• Jimenez seeks a 14th career PGA TOUR Champions title and first since the 2022 Boeing Classic.
Other Notes
• After birdies on his first three holes (Nos. 1-3), Fred Couples opened his ninth Hoag Classic with a 5-under 66 (T6); the 2010 and 2014 Hoag Classic champion has never finished outside the top-10 in the event.
• Making his Hoag Classic debut, Steve Stricker cards a bogey-free 5-under 66 (T6); in the starts this season before this week, has finished 1st/Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, T2/Chubb Classic and T8/Cologuard Classic.
• With a 4-under 67, good for T13, David Duval opens with his PGA TOUR Champions career-low score (66 rounds); in his only previous Hoag Classic start, finished 74th in 2022 (73-76-75—234/+11).
• Newly nominated World Golf Hall of Fame Member Padraig Harrington opened his first Hoag Classic with a 2-under 69 (T28).