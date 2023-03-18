PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Chris DiMarco share lead at Hoag Classic

    Things to Know


    • At age 65, Langer’s 7-under 64 marks the ninth occasion of shooting or bettering his age (1002 total rounds)

    • With birdies on five of his first nine holes, Chris DiMarco cards a 7-under 64

    • Miguel Angel Jimenez birdies his last two holes for his lowest PGA TOUR Champions score since August 2022

    • Defending Hoag Classic champion Retief Goosen sits T28 at 2-under 69

    Bernhard Langer (T1/-7)

    • Making his 12th start in the Hoag Classic, the 2008 champion birdied five of his first eight holes en route to a bogey-free 7-under 64.

    • Langer seeks a PGA TOUR Champions record 46th title, breaking his tie with Hale Irwin.

    • Langer claims an 18-hole lead for the 40th time on PGA TOUR Champions; of those, he has converted for the win on 19 occasions.

    • Langer hit 12-of-14 fairways and 16-of-18 greens in regulation (28 putts).

    • Langer is making his 12th start in the Hoag Classic and comes off a T8 in 2022.

    Chris DiMarco (T1/-7)

    • With birdies on five of his first nine holes (Nos. 10-18), Chris DiMarco opened his fourth Hoag Classic with a 7-under 64.

    • His best of three previous finishes in the event was T13/2020.

    • DiMarco comes off a T16 finish at the Cologuard Classic, where he posted a second-round 9-under 63.

    • DiMarco is in search of his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his 91st start; best: T4/2020 The Ally Challenge.

    Miguel Angel Jimenez (T1/-7)

    • With birdies on his last two holes, Nos. 17 and 18, Miguel Angel Jimenez signed for a 7-under 64 in his bid for a fourth consecutive top-15 finish in the Hoag Classic (2019/14th, 2020/T13, 2022/T15).

    • Making his fourth start of the season on PGA TOUR Champions, Jimenez has not finished higher than T16 (Cologuard Classic).

    • Jimenez seeks a 14th career PGA TOUR Champions title and first since the 2022 Boeing Classic.

    Other Notes

    • After birdies on his first three holes (Nos. 1-3), Fred Couples opened his ninth Hoag Classic with a 5-under 66 (T6); the 2010 and 2014 Hoag Classic champion has never finished outside the top-10 in the event.

    • Making his Hoag Classic debut, Steve Stricker cards a bogey-free 5-under 66 (T6); in the starts this season before this week, has finished 1st/Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, T2/Chubb Classic and T8/Cologuard Classic.

    • With a 4-under 67, good for T13, David Duval opens with his PGA TOUR Champions career-low score (66 rounds); in his only previous Hoag Classic start, finished 74th in 2022 (73-76-75—234/+11).

    • Newly nominated World Golf Hall of Fame Member Padraig Harrington opened his first Hoag Classic with a 2-under 69 (T28).