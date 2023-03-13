Power Rankings: Valspar Championship

The 2021 edition of the Valspar ended on the first weekend of May because of the impact of the pandemic and unprecedented super season on the PGA TOUR. However, Burns prevailed at 17-under 267 in both, thus checking up one stroke from matching Vijay Singh’s tournament record that was established in late October of 2004 when this tournament held down a spot in the old Fall Series. So, while it’s mildly surprising (but wholly impressive) that Burns exceled at Copperhead about a month-and-a-half apart on the calendar, the wrinkle is that Copperhead averaged under par in both. That’s after seven straight editions well enough over par to stand out as a potential inflection point in time.