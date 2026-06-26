Titleist's new GTS drivers take hold on TOUR with immediate results

Spieth’s switch to a GTS2 hasn’t only helped him gain more distance with his driver, but he’s also improved over 40 spots in SG: Off-the-Tee since putting the new driver in play at the Cadillac Championship. Since making the switch this year, Thomas has seen stark improvements in SG: Off-the-Tee, Total Driving, Driving Distance and Driving Accuracy compared to 2025, including averaging 3.9 more yards off the tee with the GTS.