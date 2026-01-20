Four years in making: Chris Gotterup's victory earns Bridgestone's newest golf ball win before launch
Written by Alistair Cameron
Just a couple of days before the official launch, Bridgestone already has a PGA TOUR win in the column for the newest line of TOUR golf balls.
Chris Gotterup surged on Sunday to a two-stroke victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with a final round of 64, using the Bridgestone VS Black prototype golf ball equipped with the "MindSet" technology markings. Gotterup led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at Waialae Country Club, averaging almost 320 yards in Driving Distance with the prototype golf ball.
Gotterup's prototype ball is part of Bridgestone's new TOUR B series, which features what Bridgestone is calling "VeloSurge," an integration technology between the core and mantle of the golf ball that looks to increase distance from previous models.
The new technology was developed through extensive testing, led by Bridgestone's R&D team under the name "VS Proto Project." More than 240 prototype variations were created and hit, using more than 20 different material formulations, and after nearly four years, engineers narrowed the testing down to four prototypes: VS Red (TOUR B RX), VS Green (TOUR B RXS), VS Black (TOUR B X) and VS Blue (TOUR B XS).
The new mantle material is denser than before, which helps increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI) of the golf ball. By doing this, the reaction between ball and club face results in higher speeds. Bridgstone breaks the new lineup into two categories: TOUR B X and TOUR B XS for swings over 105 mph, and TOUR B RX and TOUR B RXS for swings under 105 mph.
“I am always looking for more pop off the tee, and this new ball absolutely delivers,” said Tiger Woods, who officially signed with Bridgestone in 2016, but first started playing a golf ball developed by the company during his memorable 2000 season. “I’ve trusted Bridgestone for more than 25 years, and this one takes performance to a whole new level. This is a ball you are going to have to try.”
Gotterup's ball featured the MindSet markings, a process developed by Jason Day and his performance coach, Jason Goldsmith, to try to separate analytical thoughts from athletic performance. MindSet is a three-step process starting with identifying the target, visualizing the shot, and focusing on the process, which aligns with the visual cue on the golf ball to help players make decisions, dial into the target, and commit fully to execution. Gotterup made only six bogeys all week in Hawaii, tied fifth amongst the field and spoke about his mental approach after winning.
"I just felt like this week I was in a good frame of mind," Gotterup said on the 18th green after winning for the third time on TOUR. "Really was just happy to be here and felt like I was just in control of my brain, which is the most important thing."
Gotterup's victory in the Aloha State wasn't the first victory for the prototype. Bridgestone staffer Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron captured an emotional victory at the PNC Championship to end 2025 using the VS Proto Black golf ball. Team Kuchar set the tournament scoring record at the annual parent-child event at the Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando, Florida.
Bridgestone’s latest TOUR B golf balls will be available at retail on Jan. 30.