4H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Chris Gotterup earns $1.7 million, 500 FedExCup points with fourth TOUR victory

    Written by Staff

    Chris Gotterup stole the show yet again on the PGA TOUR, this time by burying a 27-foot putt on the first hole of a playoff to decide the WM Phoenix Open and break the heart of Hideki Matsuyama.

    Gotterup fired a final-round 64 to surge up the leaderboard at the WM Phoenix Open; his birdie on the first hole of the playoff was the second of the day at the par-4 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale, after he made a miracle "3" from the left rough on the final hole of regulation 30 or so minutes earlier.

    The win in Phoenix was Gotterup's second of the season, after opening the year with a victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Matsuyama held the lead all the way until the end, but couldn't make par from the church pew bunkers to the left side of the 18th fairway, to drop back to 16 under alongside Gotterup.

    Scottie Scheffler was one shot shy of making it a trio of players in extra time after also carding 64 in the final round. A valiant effort after opening the tournament with a 2-over 73, which left golf fans wondering whether the world No. 1 would even make the weekend.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    P1Chris Gotterup268 / -16500.000$1,728,000.00
    P2Hideki Matsuyama268 / -16300.000$1,046,400.00
    T3Scottie Scheffler269 / -15125.000$439,680.00
    T3Akshay Bhatia269 / -15125.000$439,680.00
    T3Si Woo Kim269 / -15125.000$439,680.00
    T3Michael Thorbjornsen269 / -15125.000$439,680.00
    T3Nicolai Højgaard269 / -15125.000$439,680.00
    8Jake Knapp270 / -1485.000$300,000.00
    9Matt Fitzpatrick271 / -1380.000$280,800.00
    T10Pierceson Coody272 / -1270.000$242,400.00
    T10Viktor Hovland272 / -1270.000$242,400.00
    T10Ryo Hisatsune272 / -1270.000$242,400.00
    T13Zecheng Dou273 / -1157.333$188,000.00
    T13Kevin Roy273 / -1157.333$188,000.00
    T13Maverick McNealy273 / -1157.333$188,000.00
    T16Daniel Berger274 / -1052.000$160,800.00
    T16Jordan Smith274 / -1052.000$160,800.00
    T18Michael Kim275 / -944.000$122,720.00
    T18Jacob Bridgeman275 / -944.000$122,720.00
    T18Rickie Fowler275 / -944.000$122,720.00
    T18Mac Meissner275 / -944.000$122,720.00
    T18Sepp Straka275 / -944.000$122,720.00
    T18Sahith Theegala275 / -944.000$122,720.00
    T24Ryan Fox276 / -834.750$82,320.00
    T24Rico Hoey276 / -834.750$82,320.00
    T24Kurt Kitayama276 / -834.750$82,320.00
    T24Rasmus Højgaard276 / -834.750$82,320.00
    T28Harris English277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T28A.J. Ewart277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T28Nick Taylor277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T28Ben Griffin277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T28Mackenzie Hughes277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T28Stephan Jaeger277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T28Min Woo Lee277 / -726.500$62,948.57
    T35Sam Stevens278 / -618.500$46,800.00
    T35Wyndham Clark278 / -618.500$46,800.00
    T35Alex Smalley278 / -618.500$46,800.00
    T35Tom Kim278 / -618.500$46,800.00
    T35J.T. Poston278 / -618.500$46,800.00
    T35John Parry278 / -618.500$46,800.00
    T41Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T41Keith Mitchell279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T41Cameron Young279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T41Johnny Keefer279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T41Sami Valimaki279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T41Kristoffer Reitan279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T41Xander Schauffele279 / -512.214$34,080.00
    T48Christo Lamprecht280 / -48.250$24,608.00
    T48Zach Bauchou280 / -48.250$24,608.00
    T48Max McGreevy280 / -48.250$24,608.00
    T48Chad Ramey280 / -48.250$24,608.00
    T48Michael Brennan280 / -48.250$24,608.00
    T48S.T. Lee280 / -48.250$24,608.00
    T54S.H. Kim281 / -35.750$22,272.00
    T54Sudarshan Yellamaraju281 / -35.750$22,272.00
    T54Joe Highsmith281 / -35.750$22,272.00
    T54Brian Campbell281 / -35.750$22,272.00
    T54Kensei Hirata281 / -35.750$22,272.00
    T54Collin Morikawa281 / -35.750$22,272.00
    T60Patrick Rodgers282 / -24.700$21,312.00
    T60John VanDerLaan282 / -24.700$21,312.00
    T60Takumi Kanaya282 / -24.700$21,312.00
    T60Adrien Saddier282 / -24.700$21,312.00
    T64Davis Thompson283 / -14.100$20,736.00
    T64Gary Woodland283 / -14.100$20,736.00
    T66Chandler Phillips284 / E3.700$20,352.00
    T66Max Homa284 / E3.700$20,352.00
    T68Bud Cauley285 / 13.200$19,872.00
    T68Hank Lebioda285 / 13.200$19,872.00
    T68Neal Shipley285 / 13.200$19,872.00
    71Keita Nakajima287 / 32.900$19,488.00
    72Patton Kizzire288 / 42.800$19,296.00
    73Cam Davis291 / 72.700$19,104.00

