Points and payouts: See what each player earned at WM Phoenix Open
Chris Gotterup earns $1.7 million, 500 FedExCup points with fourth TOUR victory
Chris Gotterup stole the show yet again on the PGA TOUR, this time by burying a 27-foot putt on the first hole of a playoff to decide the WM Phoenix Open and break the heart of Hideki Matsuyama.
Gotterup fired a final-round 64 to surge up the leaderboard at the WM Phoenix Open; his birdie on the first hole of the playoff was the second of the day at the par-4 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale, after he made a miracle "3" from the left rough on the final hole of regulation 30 or so minutes earlier.
The win in Phoenix was Gotterup's second of the season, after opening the year with a victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Matsuyama held the lead all the way until the end, but couldn't make par from the church pew bunkers to the left side of the 18th fairway, to drop back to 16 under alongside Gotterup.
Scottie Scheffler was one shot shy of making it a trio of players in extra time after also carding 64 in the final round. A valiant effort after opening the tournament with a 2-over 73, which left golf fans wondering whether the world No. 1 would even make the weekend.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|P1
|Chris Gotterup
|268 / -16
|500.000
|$1,728,000.00
|P2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|268 / -16
|300.000
|$1,046,400.00
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler
|269 / -15
|125.000
|$439,680.00
|T3
|Akshay Bhatia
|269 / -15
|125.000
|$439,680.00
|T3
|Si Woo Kim
|269 / -15
|125.000
|$439,680.00
|T3
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|269 / -15
|125.000
|$439,680.00
|T3
|Nicolai Højgaard
|269 / -15
|125.000
|$439,680.00
|8
|Jake Knapp
|270 / -14
|85.000
|$300,000.00
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|271 / -13
|80.000
|$280,800.00
|T10
|Pierceson Coody
|272 / -12
|70.000
|$242,400.00
|T10
|Viktor Hovland
|272 / -12
|70.000
|$242,400.00
|T10
|Ryo Hisatsune
|272 / -12
|70.000
|$242,400.00
|T13
|Zecheng Dou
|273 / -11
|57.333
|$188,000.00
|T13
|Kevin Roy
|273 / -11
|57.333
|$188,000.00
|T13
|Maverick McNealy
|273 / -11
|57.333
|$188,000.00
|T16
|Daniel Berger
|274 / -10
|52.000
|$160,800.00
|T16
|Jordan Smith
|274 / -10
|52.000
|$160,800.00
|T18
|Michael Kim
|275 / -9
|44.000
|$122,720.00
|T18
|Jacob Bridgeman
|275 / -9
|44.000
|$122,720.00
|T18
|Rickie Fowler
|275 / -9
|44.000
|$122,720.00
|T18
|Mac Meissner
|275 / -9
|44.000
|$122,720.00
|T18
|Sepp Straka
|275 / -9
|44.000
|$122,720.00
|T18
|Sahith Theegala
|275 / -9
|44.000
|$122,720.00
|T24
|Ryan Fox
|276 / -8
|34.750
|$82,320.00
|T24
|Rico Hoey
|276 / -8
|34.750
|$82,320.00
|T24
|Kurt Kitayama
|276 / -8
|34.750
|$82,320.00
|T24
|Rasmus Højgaard
|276 / -8
|34.750
|$82,320.00
|T28
|Harris English
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T28
|A.J. Ewart
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T28
|Nick Taylor
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T28
|Ben Griffin
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T28
|Mackenzie Hughes
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T28
|Stephan Jaeger
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T28
|Min Woo Lee
|277 / -7
|26.500
|$62,948.57
|T35
|Sam Stevens
|278 / -6
|18.500
|$46,800.00
|T35
|Wyndham Clark
|278 / -6
|18.500
|$46,800.00
|T35
|Alex Smalley
|278 / -6
|18.500
|$46,800.00
|T35
|Tom Kim
|278 / -6
|18.500
|$46,800.00
|T35
|J.T. Poston
|278 / -6
|18.500
|$46,800.00
|T35
|John Parry
|278 / -6
|18.500
|$46,800.00
|T41
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T41
|Keith Mitchell
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T41
|Cameron Young
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T41
|Johnny Keefer
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T41
|Sami Valimaki
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T41
|Kristoffer Reitan
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T41
|Xander Schauffele
|279 / -5
|12.214
|$34,080.00
|T48
|Christo Lamprecht
|280 / -4
|8.250
|$24,608.00
|T48
|Zach Bauchou
|280 / -4
|8.250
|$24,608.00
|T48
|Max McGreevy
|280 / -4
|8.250
|$24,608.00
|T48
|Chad Ramey
|280 / -4
|8.250
|$24,608.00
|T48
|Michael Brennan
|280 / -4
|8.250
|$24,608.00
|T48
|S.T. Lee
|280 / -4
|8.250
|$24,608.00
|T54
|S.H. Kim
|281 / -3
|5.750
|$22,272.00
|T54
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|281 / -3
|5.750
|$22,272.00
|T54
|Joe Highsmith
|281 / -3
|5.750
|$22,272.00
|T54
|Brian Campbell
|281 / -3
|5.750
|$22,272.00
|T54
|Kensei Hirata
|281 / -3
|5.750
|$22,272.00
|T54
|Collin Morikawa
|281 / -3
|5.750
|$22,272.00
|T60
|Patrick Rodgers
|282 / -2
|4.700
|$21,312.00
|T60
|John VanDerLaan
|282 / -2
|4.700
|$21,312.00
|T60
|Takumi Kanaya
|282 / -2
|4.700
|$21,312.00
|T60
|Adrien Saddier
|282 / -2
|4.700
|$21,312.00
|T64
|Davis Thompson
|283 / -1
|4.100
|$20,736.00
|T64
|Gary Woodland
|283 / -1
|4.100
|$20,736.00
|T66
|Chandler Phillips
|284 / E
|3.700
|$20,352.00
|T66
|Max Homa
|284 / E
|3.700
|$20,352.00
|T68
|Bud Cauley
|285 / 1
|3.200
|$19,872.00
|T68
|Hank Lebioda
|285 / 1
|3.200
|$19,872.00
|T68
|Neal Shipley
|285 / 1
|3.200
|$19,872.00
|71
|Keita Nakajima
|287 / 3
|2.900
|$19,488.00
|72
|Patton Kizzire
|288 / 4
|2.800
|$19,296.00
|73
|Cam Davis
|291 / 7
|2.700
|$19,104.00