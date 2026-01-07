Inside origins of new Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash golf ball

The first Pro V1x Left Dash began with early prototype testing in 2018 as one of Titleist’s Custom Performance Option (CPO), as players on Tour were looking for a ball to maximize distance off the tee while still maintaining the requisite control and stopping power into and around the greens. The ball saw success with wins at the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst and then again later in the cycle at the same course for the 2024 U.S. Open. But, as prototyping continued, the ball was becoming too close to what the original Pro V1x had to offer.