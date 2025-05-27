PUMA Golf strikes gold again with debut of spikeless IGNITE ELEVATE shoe
A closer look at PUMA Golf's new spikeless IGNITE ELEVATE shoe. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
Written by Michael LoRé
Following the success of the IGNITE Articulate spiked golf shoe in 2022, could PUMA Golf strike gold again with the debut of the spikeless IGNITE ELEVATE the following year?
The short answer was yes.
“It was a home run for us,” PUMA Golf Marketing Director Mike Diaz said.
Offering the brand’s renowned sporty and athletic aesthetic with comfort and stability needed for the golf course, the IGNITE ELEVATE quickly became PUMA Golf’s flagship golf shoe. Rather than looking to reinvent the wheel coming into 2025, PUMA Golf prioritized fine tuning its shoe by unveiling the expanded IGNITE ELEVATE 2 product line.
Comprised of the tried-and-true spikeless IGNITE ELEVATE 2, this year’s line also features the debut of the trail-inspired IGNITE ELEVATE X as well as the ELEVATE Tour.
A look at the PUMA IGNITE ELEVATE 2, IGNITE ELEVATE X and ELEVATE Tour. (PUMA Golf)
“It’s a great expansion of the franchise when we just started off with one shoe in 2023,” Diaz said.
The IGNITE ELEVATE 2 and IGNITE ELEVATE X both feature a new FLOATPLATE midfoot shank for maximum control and stability, full-length IGNITE foam for comfort, and a semi-translucent carbon rubber outsole with 100+ traction lugs for traction.
Running the entire length of the sole, the IGNITE foam — a technology first introduced by PUMA in 2015 — provides enhanced comfort and energy return with every step and swing taken. The new FLOATPLATE midfoot shank, a TPU PWRSaddle and EXOSHELL upper lock down the foot for maximum control and performance, all improving on the stability and control from the original IGNITE ELEVATE.
While both the IGNITE ELEVATE 2 and IGNITE ELEVATE X feature a semi-translucent carbon rubber outsole with over 100 traction lugs to provide traction in all types of turf and weather conditions, the X is built with a unique outdoor aesthetic and an engineered mesh EXOSHELL upper with a TPU film for enhanced waterproofing.
Regardless of which aesthetic is preferred, the IGNITE ELEVATE 2 and IGNITE ELEVATE X offer the same tech benefits from the storied sportswear brand boasting more than 75 years of history and experience elevating athletes across golf, running, soccer, basketball and more.
To round out the triumvirate of this year’s products, PUMA Golf introduced the spiked ELEVATE Tour. Worn by PGA TOUR players including Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Max Homa, the ELEVATE Tour only validates PUMA and the IGNITE ELEVATE’s success, performance and popularity.
The ELEVATE Tour quickly caught the attention of Homa late last year as he was testing out clubs on the brand’s COBRA side. Needless to say, there’s a reason he’s wearing PUMA Golf shoes this year on TOUR.
“We couldn’t think of another way to say these shoes are built for the best athletes in the world than to actually see them wearing them at every event since the start of the year,” Diaz said. “It’s just a testament to how great these shoes perform and make you feel.”
Not only does the IGNITE ELEVATE 2’s price point ($130) make the shoe affordable for the masses as golf is more popular than ever, but multiple colorways, including limited-edition versions, offer something for everyone.
PUMA Golf released the ELEVATE 2 x Realtree limited-edition shoe in February, IGNITE ELEVATE API in March for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, ELEVATE x Peaches for the Masters Tournament, and IGNITE ELEVATE 2 x Volition in early May in support of The Folds of Honor Foundation. ELEVATE 2 Milkshakes will be released later this month, timed to the Memorial Tournament and its famous beverage.
PUMA Golf plans to release more colorways across the IGNITE ELEVATE 2 product line later this year and into 2026.