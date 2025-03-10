Product Spotlight: Cobra's new DS-Adapt driver, 3D-printed irons are changing golf club fitting and design

“Now we have 33 different settings, and going from kind of being limited in what you can do … to now being able to have obviously a lot more options,” said Fowler, who has made a huge jump with his driving since switching into a DS-Adapt driver, climbing from 137th to 41st on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. “I think the biggest thing is being able to do loft and lie independently. … Having the ability to do that, it's great on the driver but also when you start going into 3-wood, … it opens up just a lot more possibilities and stuff that you can test and see how it reacts to you.”