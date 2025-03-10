Equipment Report: Bay Hill hints Scottie Scheffler’s next equipment change, more

Since the putter switch at Bay Hill, Scheffler’s bag stayed consistent during this torrid run. But, the 13-time TOUR winner already surprised some by adding a new 7-wood to the bag a Torrey Pines for The Genesis Invitational. Could another switch be on the horizon with Scheffler heading to THE PLAYERS Championship in search of the three-peat? If it isn’t a new driver, it could be a different golf ball. Part of the early week testing for Scheffler also involved trying out the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 ball, but we’ll have to wait at least another week to see if either makes the call-up.