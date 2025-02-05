What's in the bag: Why testing is integral to Rickie Fowler's setup
A look at Rickie Fowler's golf bag at the WM Phoenix Open. (GolfWRX)
Written by GolfWRX
Rickie Fowler, winner of the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, is back at it this year on a course where he’s had success in the past.
Ahead of competition this week, we caught up with Fowler to check out what’s in the bag and hear from him about why he plays the equipment that he does.
Fowler has made some big equipment changes recently and has been conducting testing on various clubs, including his driver and mini driver. For Fowler, testing is an investment in his own game, but it’s also helpful for the Cobra R&D team and golfers at large.
“A lot of the testing we’ve done is one, for me personally, but also for Ben and Cobra and feedback for R&D, and future development,” Fowler said. “From testing our stuff, to testing other equipment, seeing what stuff works, whether it’s shape, weighting, different things. I just like kind of having that knowledge, or understanding of what’s going on. … I like to have a good understanding of what causes what, what certain things feel like to me, if they translate to other guys. But ultimately, finding out what can or what will work best for me, but at the same time, trying to give the feedback on the clubs, not just for me personally, but how to make our stuff as best possible, and ultimately help out the consumer, too.”
Let's dive into what's in Fowler’s bag at TPC Scottsdale, with insight from the man himself.
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X (9 degrees)
A look at Rickie Fowler's Cobra DS-Adapt X driver . (GolfWRX)
Fowler was one of the first to put the new DS-Adapt range into his bag back at the Grant Thornton Invitational just days after it hit the USGA Conforming List. The new driver features Cobra's FutureFit33 hosel, which offers 33 different loft and lie settings for players to adjust their driver setup.
“We have the new DS Adapt, X head, here in D2 setting, which is just a touch upright," Fowler said. "I feel like the X head, to me, looks a little flat. So having a little bit of an upright setting give it what looks like more of a normal look to me. I have 3-gram weights just to allow me, and the guys to move some weight around inside. I’ve got 4 grams here (on the toe portion of the sole), there’s about 13 grams right there (in the back) of glue. Just a little bit of tape to get it spot on, the swing weight. This is just under D3.”
Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR (13.5 degrees)
A look at Rickie Fowler's TaylorMade BRNR mini-driver. (GolfWRX)
Despite testing a Cobra mini-driver at The American Express earlier in the season, Fowler is sticking with the TaylorMade BRNR mini-driver because of it's versatility for his game.
“Still have a mini in the bag, but we’ve (Cobra) been working on our own version, so, hopefully that’ll be coming around soon," Fowler said. "But, this is basically setup at 13 degrees. Working as a strong 3-wood, as well as an option off the tee.”
5-wood: Cobra LTDx LS (18.5 degrees)
A look at Rickie Fowler's Cobra Cobra LTDx LS 5-wood. (GolfWRX)
Released nearly three years ago, Fowler still uses his trusty Cobra LTDx LS 5-wood, with and interesting setup. Fowler plays a shorter-than-standard shaft to allow him to work the ball more.
“Kind of trusty little short 5-wood," Fowler said. "It’s just over 40 inches, so really short in that category. It’s 18.5 degrees. The shorter club allows for workability to hit some shots.”
Irons: Cobra King Tour Black (4-PW)
A look at Rickie Fowler's Cobra King Tour Black irons. (GolfWRX)
Fowler goes into degree-specifics when building up his iron set up to help with a lack of 3-iron.
“I don’t carry a 3-iron., my 5-iron is 1-degree strong; 4-iron is 2 degrees strong," Fowler explained. "Fills the gap there. Also typically in iron sets, they go to a 3-degree gap there, so I have basically a 4-degree gap all the way through.”
Wedges: Cobra Snakebite (54 and 58 degrees), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60.5 degrees)
Fowler spoke about his current wedges, and how he used to be into grinding and stamping them himself when he was younger: “We got a Vokey 60L. I’ve got my 52, 56 in my rusties. … I used to mess with grinding wedges a little bit at home when I was a kid. Even just cosmetic or aesthetics, like stripping paint and doing different paintfills, whether it was on putters, wedges, irons.
“I’ve talked about doing maybe some Cobra fill on the back, but, I used to take nail polish remover or something, and find some – whether I borrowed nail polish remover from my sister or got some cool colors, I’d do my irons, typically blades back in the day. But plenty of orange in-fill when I was at Oklahoma State. So yeah I’ve always enjoyed it, I’ve always had fun messing with stuff.”
Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3
Throughout 2024, Fowler conducted off-and-on putter testing, experimenting with different prototype putters from various companies, and trying putters of varying lengths but for the most part has stuck with a version of the Odyssey Jailbird that he used to return to the winner's circle win at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Championship. But, after a longer than expected time off from missing out on the FedExCup Playoffs. Fowler took the opportunity to make the switch, changing to an L.A.B. Golf DF3 for the FedExCup Fall.
“Putter is a L.A.B. DF3. I think it’s 34.5 inches. Swing weight is at E5.5. … I’ve definitely liked it," Fowler said. "The timing of it worked out well, with missing Playoffs, and then that being the time that our second (child) was being born, and being able to be home, and that allowed me to spend some time with other stuff. Putter as well. I feel like with DF3, kind of different sightlines and visuals, you have to give your eyes time to adjust, if you’re just setting it down side-by-side with something more conventional. It’s going to look a little funky, or not normal to your eye for a little bit, so that allowed for that. I’ve definitely liked what the DF3 offers.”