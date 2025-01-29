Collin Morikawa makes successful debut with new TaylorMade Qi35 driver

“Visually the shape of the LS head is the smallest of our line and he always gravitates towards smaller-looking heads,” Ressa said. “For him that allows him to feel like he has to be more precise, which leads to better ball-striking. He wants to force himself to be old school and have to hit the center of the face. He needs a lower spinning head, something that’s able to shape left to right across the fairways. The shaping of the trajectory was ideal with this head overall especially with us being able to manipulate weighting with the three adjustable weights.