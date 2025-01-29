Wyndham Clark’s unique reason for using two different bent 59-degree wedges

“I spoke with Geoff, and we got on the topic of Australian golf courses and how they compared to courses in America and around the world,” Dill said in a Titleist press release. “I asked him some specific questions, which resulted in an idea to design another lob wedge grind option that complemented the firm links-style conditions that players face – not just in Australia and Europe – but globally. Geoff has always been a low bounce player in his 60-degree, so I took his 60 L Grind wedge and removed the ribbon, resulting in a grind that moves through the turf quickly with very little resistance.”