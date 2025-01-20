Tiger Woods re-signs ball sponsorship with Bridgestone Golf
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods will continue to play a Bridgestone golf ball after signing a contract extension Monday. Woods first signed with Bridgestone in 2016 and has won three PGA TOUR titles in that span, including his memorable comeback win at the 2018 TOUR Championship, his 15th major victory at the 2019 Masters and his record-tying 82nd victory in Japan at the Baycurrent Classic.
Woods’ connection to the company extends much farther back, however.
“I have played a ball manufactured by Bridgestone since my memorable 2000 season. Since the beginning, Bridgestone has continued to innovate and lead the golf ball category in terms of technology, performance, and consistency,” Woods said in a statement from the company. “They are great at what they do, and I look forward to continuing to work with their R&D team to design industry leading golf balls.”
Bridgestone produced the Nike-branded Tour Accuracy that Woods used in his historic 2000 season. Woods won nine times on TOUR that season, including three majors. He won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes and The Open Championship at St. Andrews by eight in what is considered arguably the greatest golf season in history. Woods was the first man since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three professional majors in one year and completed the “Tiger Slam” at the 2001 Masters.
In 2000, Woods switched to a three-piece, solid construction ball with a molded rubber core and urethane cover. He was the rare pro to use that type of ball back then. The vast majority of his peers were using balls with a liquid-filled core and wound construction in 2000.
Woods wasn’t the only player to recently sign a contract extension with Bridgestone. PGA TOUR winners Matt Kuchar and Chris Gotterup also re-upped with the company, as did PGA TOUR Champions players Fred Couples and Boo Weekley.
Each player will continue to play a TOUR B golf ball, while Gotterup will also play Bridgestone forged 221 CB irons.
Bridgestone also has added several new players to their TOUR staff including winners Kurt Kitayama and Harry Hall, as well as existing Bridgestone staffer Takumi Kanaya, who is joining the PGA TOUR as a rookie for the 2025 season.
Hall won the ISCO Championship in 2024 and is off to a strong start in 2025. He was the only player to finish in the top 10 in the first two events of 2025.
“For me, the final test for any new equipment is in tournament conditions. The Bridgestone team fit me into the TOUR B X, but I really wanted on-course validation before formally joining the staff,” said Hall. “After these past two weeks in Hawaii at (The Sentry) and (Sony Open in Hawaii), I knew I had found the right ball for my game. The ball speed is there, along with control around the green, and stability and consistency in the wind.”
Below is the equipment used by each member of Bridgestone’s staff:
- Tiger Woods: TOUR B X
- Jason Day: TOUR B X MindSet
- Kurt Kitayama: TOUR B XS MindSet
- Harry Hall: TOUR B X
- Fred Couples: TOUR B RX MindSet
- Matt Kuchar: TOUR B X
- Chris Gotterup: TOUR B X MindSet, 221 CB irons
- Boo Weekley: TOUR B XS MindSet
- Takumi Kanaya: TOUR B X