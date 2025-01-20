Tiger Woods re-signs ball sponsorship with Bridgestone Golf

“For me, the final test for any new equipment is in tournament conditions. The Bridgestone team fit me into the TOUR B X, but I really wanted on-course validation before formally joining the staff,” said Hall. “After these past two weeks in Hawaii at (The Sentry) and (Sony Open in Hawaii), I knew I had found the right ball for my game. The ball speed is there, along with control around the green, and stability and consistency in the wind.”