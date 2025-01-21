Scotty Cameron launches new 2025 Studio Style putters with 'chain-link' face inserts
4 Min Read
A look at the new Scotty Cameron Studio Style putters. (Scotty Cameron)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
“Studio Style” is a recurring family name within Scotty Cameron’s putter lineups throughout the years, but for this 12-model release, big changes have been made. Scotty Cameron’s new 2025 Studio Style putters have been given what the company is calling a “ground up” redesign to improve the sound, feel and performance.
This year, it all starts with the face.
For the 20th anniversary of Scotty Cameron’s original GSS-inserted Studio Style line (German stainless steel), the company’s new 2025 Studio Style putters have an all-new face insert, made with Studio carbon steel (SCS) and a unique chain-link face milling technology.
Carbon is a familiar metal for Scotty Cameron – most notably, Jordan Spieth uses a carbon Scotty Cameron 009 prototype putter – and the metal is known for its soft feel and muted sound. A typical drawback for carbon is that it shows corrosion quicker than steel, but Scotty Cameron has designed its new face inserts to use a new “electroless nickel plating” process to enhance durability.
The carbon face inserts are fused to the 303 stainless steel bodies of the heads using screws and an aerospace-inspired vibration dampening technology for better sound and feel. To further enhance the feel of the putters, a second damping compound is encased around the perimeter of the face insert.
The insert doesn’t just offer a better feel and sound, however. According to Scotty Cameron, the chain-link design also offers preferred roll characteristics and speed control.
An in hand look at the new Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport putter. (GolfWRX)
Company founder and master craftsman Scotty Cameron himself said in a statement: “The new Studio Style putters offer the most significant re-design of our blade line in years. While the name is a throwback, the technology, design and manufacturing methods are modern and brand new. Designed to produce remarkable feel and consistent performance, the new Studio carbon steel insert ensures softer sound for a confident roll on every putt. The chain-link face milling contributes to a new level of feel with roll performance that will give players more confidence standing over any putt.
"We also completely re-designed the mid-mallets with new high-contrast alignment and stability to give both blade and mallet players new high-performance options. We are very excited for players to experience the feel of the new Studio Style putters.”
The Studio Style lineup includes 12 models, including the Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus, Squareback, Squareback 2, Squareback 2 Long Design, Fastback, Fastback Long Design, Fastback 1.5 and Catalina (Newport 2, Newport 2.5 Plus, Fastback 1.5 and Catalina models will be available in left-handed options). Feedback from TOUR players helped create the new lineup.
“For the new Studio Style putter line, our team has worked tirelessly, with TOUR input, to develop a unique method of tuning sound and feel with the development of the Studio carbon steel insert,” said Austie Rollinson, Scotty Cameron’s senior director of putter R&D. “It has a greater damping capacity than teryllium, stainless steel and aluminum. By adding a milled texture—called chain-link face milling—to further soften the sound at impact, we are introducing a next-generation blade and mid-mallet putter family with new technology and methods of alignment, all designed to maximize feel and enhance performance.”
The most drastic visual changes – compared to previous Scotty Cameron designs and releases – are on the Fastback and Squareback heads. Each model has been given a new, high-contrast, multi-material alignment system to help players maintain a square face at address and throughout the stroke. To achieve the look, these heads are crafted with 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft aluminum, along with the carbon chain-link face inserts.
The Fastback and Squareback models also offer a new “ring-weighted” design to offer more forgiveness in the heads.
Denny McCarthy – who has ranked inside the top five in Strokes Gained: Putting for the last three years – has taken a particular liking to the new Fastback model, using it at the Sony Open in Hawaii to start off 2025. McCarthy has played most of his career using deep-milled Scotty Cameron GoLo putters, so it was a surprise to see him switch to something different.
According to Scotty Cameron rep Drew Page, McCarthy started testing the model back in December and noted that the soft feel was comparable to his previous GoLo putters. Page also explained that the Fastback putter, equipped with a plumber’s neck hosel, helped place McCarthy’s hands higher at address.
All of the new 2025 Studio Style putters have a satin-mist finish, and they come with a chain-link textured “Full Contact Slim” grip to match with the new chain-link milled face inserts. Of course, they also come with Scotty Cameron’s iconic three-dot designs colored in cherry red.
An in hand look of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport style putter. (GolfWRX)
Scotty Cameron’s new Studio Style putters become available in authorized Titleist golf shops on March 14 selling for $499 in standard lengths and $549 in the Long Designs.
Head over to GolfWRX.com for more photos and information about each of the new Studio Style putter models for 2025.