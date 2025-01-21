Scotty Cameron launches new 2025 Studio Style putters with 'chain-link' face inserts

Company founder and master craftsman Scotty Cameron himself said in a statement: “The new Studio Style putters offer the most significant re-design of our blade line in years. While the name is a throwback, the technology, design and manufacturing methods are modern and brand new. Designed to produce remarkable feel and consistent performance, the new Studio carbon steel insert ensures softer sound for a confident roll on every putt. The chain-link face milling contributes to a new level of feel with roll performance that will give players more confidence standing over any putt.