Rickie Fowler switches to new Cobra driver at Grant Thornton Invitational
3 Min Read
Rickie Fowler's new Cobra DS Adapt X driver seen at the Grant Thornton Invitational. (GolfWRX)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Rickie Fowler is set to debut the new Cobra DS Adapt X driver this week while playing alongside LPGA star Lexi Thompson at this week’s Grant Thornton Invitational.
Back in early October, Fowler came to the Sanderson Farms Championship amidst several equipment changes, adding a TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver, Cobra King Tour black irons, and a L.A.B. Golf DF3 putter.
At the Grant Thornton, Fowler still has those clubs in the bag, but with the addition of a new driver in his starting lineup: the new Cobra DS Adapt X 9-degree head, equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73TX shaft.
Fowler’s driver change comes after a long period of testing with various drivers – including various Cobra DS Adapt driver models, plus drivers manufactured by other companies, too.
“I’ve been doing a lot of driver testing trying to learn as much as I can, as well as (testing) for future stuff on (Cobra’s) end,” Fowler said. “I’ve always enjoyed clubs, and understanding why they feel a certain way. And same things with shafts. I’ve been doing a lot not just with our drivers but other drivers, as well, just to try and learn and have a better understanding of why certain things feel a certain way to me in my hands and during my swing, what produces different flights. For me, having a better understanding on it ultimately helps.”
Rickie Fowler's new Cobra DS Adapt X driver seen at the Grant Thornton Invitational. (GolfWRX)
Fowler chose the Cobra DS Adapt X model rather than the lowest-spinning LS version, as the X head helps provide the fairway-finding forgiveness he’s been searching for.
“For me, the X head, it’s not like it was any or much slower than the LS,” Fowler said. “It was more just the stability side of it. I like playing out of the fairway as much as possible. That’s been a big (factor) for me and all the testing I’ve done.”
Fowler spoke highly of Cobra’s new driver technology, which includes a FutureFit33 hosel system that allows for 33 different lie-and-loft combinations per driver head.
Rickie Fowler's new Cobra DS Adapt X driver seen at the Grant Thornton Invitational. (GolfWRX)
“Definitely a lot more ability for fitting and fine-tuning,” he said. “Before, you kind of just had a few heads, a couple different loft options. The ability to adjust, you were kind of stuck on whatever lie angle and loft you went with; it was kind of just a normal setting or potentially slightly upright. I think there were previously about six or so options, now there’s 33.
“Being able to adjust lie and loft independently is nice,” Fowler continued, “because sometimes you want less loft, but you might want it upright, or you might want it flat, and then vice versa on the loft. It’s been nice to have more options to try and dial stuff in. I think that’s been one of the biggest changes. I do feel like the Adapt head is better … I feel like I’m in a pretty good spot with the X head, and I’m playing that this week.”
For more information on Cobra’s new DS Adapt driver family and technology, go to GolfWRX.com.