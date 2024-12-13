Rickie Fowler switches to new Cobra driver at Grant Thornton Invitational

“I’ve been doing a lot of driver testing trying to learn as much as I can, as well as (testing) for future stuff on (Cobra’s) end,” Fowler said. “I’ve always enjoyed clubs, and understanding why they feel a certain way. And same things with shafts. I’ve been doing a lot not just with our drivers but other drivers, as well, just to try and learn and have a better understanding of why certain things feel a certain way to me in my hands and during my swing, what produces different flights. For me, having a better understanding on it ultimately helps.”