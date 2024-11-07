Tommy Fleetwood helps design prototype putter, leads at first stop of DP World Tour Playoffs 

“Definitely sort of the second half of this year, like through the summer I haven't putted as well or converted as many putts as we'd have liked,” Fleetwood said. “We've been working on that and I happened to bump into Ken [Brown] and Howler [David Howell] on the course and we were talking about a couple of things. Working on sort of how I move my head in my stroke in a couple of practice drills and what happens there.”