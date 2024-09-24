Find out five key clubs for each Presidents Cup team at Royal Montreal

“I've been using the Spider for a long time now,” Day says. “I think I started out with the white one, and then went to a black one, and obviously it changed over the years, and now I'm into a red one. It's just something that I always like using. I'm really particular about the way that the putter sits on the ground. I'm able to change the loft and lie on it from week to week, depending on how the ball's rolling off the face. And I feel like when I do putt well, that's good for me. A formula for success, especially in a team environment, because that is one thing that you need to have. It's a great equalizer, ultimately. So yeah, I've been playing good for a long time now, and I’ve changed my putter every so often, but, as time progresses, I always seem to go back to the Spider.”