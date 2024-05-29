Callaway’s new Triple Diamond Max driver in play at RBC Canadian Open
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Callaway announced last week that its new Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max driver will come to retail on June 7.
It’s been a long time coming for the new driver model.
According to Nick Yontz, Callaway’s advanced R&D manager, PGA TOUR players began testing the prototype last November and found it to provide a unique combination of speed and forgiveness.
“Players would step up and we had it matched up to their gamer driver specs,” Yontz said. “They would swing, and we saw consistently good ball flights – very stable. It was the word ‘stable’ that continued to be used by players.
“They would continue to split the fairway and what that caused them to do was to start swinging faster. They had this excitement that, ‘This thing doesn’t go offline. I can keep swinging harder and harder and it maintains that straight flight.’
“We were seeing players that would have small gains in ball speed from just the driver head alone, but then the swing speed would increase the more and more swings they made. By the end of it, they really saw meaningful gains in ball speed and distance.”
From the sounds of those early testing sessions, it’s no wonder the Triple Diamond Max prototype head made its way into PGA TOUR bags, and will soon be available on retail shelves. Among 2024 RBC Canadian Open players this week, it’s been confirmed that Wesley Bryan, Kevin Yu and Carl Yuan will be using Callaway’s Triple Diamond Max head.
Callaway’s Triple Diamond Max head put into play by Wesley Bryan at this week's RBC Canadian Open. (Credit GolfWRX)
Other testers also include Luke List and Max Greyserman, who will make a game-time decision to use the model this week at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
As the model name implies, Callaway’s new Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max driver is a combination of two existing models in the company’s stable: the Triple Diamond and the Max.
The Triple Diamond head, which clocks in at 450cc, has been a longtime stalwart on Tour, providing players with a compact head shape, a neutral-to-fade bias, lower spin, increased workability and two interchangeable sole weights to help dial in spin rates. The Max head, on the other hand, has a bigger 460cc profile made for distance and forgiveness, and comes with adjustable perimeter weighting to help with shot shape correction.
A look at the new 460cc Callaway Triple Diamond Max head at address. (Credit GolfWRX)
The new Triple Diamond Max head sits at 460cc, just like the Max head, but it has a similar Tour-inspired head shape to the Triple Diamond. It also has a split-weight construction in the sole, just like the Triple Diamond head.
For PGA TOUR players, the Triple Diamond Max head offers players slightly more forgiveness than the standard Triple Diamond, and according to Callaway Tour rep Johnny Wunder, players are finding that the head is a bit easier to hit a draw, as well.
Of course, not every PGA TOUR player wishes to draw the ball more, but for those who do, the Triple Diamond Max has become a favorite.