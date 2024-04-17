Jason Day explains switch to new Srixon irons
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Jason Day has four top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR this season, highlighted by a T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a ninth-place finish in his next start at The Genesis Invitational.
If there’s one thing keeping Day out of the winner’s circle, though, it might be his iron play.
While he’s 34th in Strokes Gained: Total, 20th in Total Driving, and 43rd in Strokes Gained: Putting, he’s currently ranked 141st in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
Over the last 12 months Day has experimented with his equipment; here are a few of his recent iron setups, dating back to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship:
- May 2023: TaylorMade P770 (4-iron), P-7MC (5-PW)
- August 2023: TaylorMade P770 (4-iron), P-7TW (5-PW)
- February 2024: TaylorMade P760 (4-PW)
Continuing to chase his perfect iron set, Day, an equipment free agent, switched to a mixed set of Srixon irons prior to the recent Texas Children’s Houston Open. He’s now using Srixon ZX5 MkII long irons (3-and 4-iron), and Srixon ZX7 MkII mid-to-short irons (5-PW).
On Tuesday at the RBC Heritage, Day told GolfWRX.com that the reason he switched his iron models was in order to achieve lower spin rates.
“For me, they spin a little bit less,” Day told GolfWRX.com. “They’re very good out of fairway bunkers, too. I haven’t played too much in the rough yet, so I still need to get an understanding of how they come out of the rough, but for me, it was all about spin control.
“I had tested the previous model to these [Srixon ZX7’s], but I only had one club. And I was getting some inconsistent spin with my previous irons, so I just decided to at least give them another shot. My biggest thing was to take spin off because I was spinning it like crazy.”
For Day, a high-ball hitter, spin isn’t necessarily his friend when looking for greater control.
He is also equipping his new Srixon irons with his familiar, extremely stiff True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts, which are known as spin killers.
