Harbour Town Golf Links just one gem in golf-rich state of South Carolina

These are both private clubs, though anyone playing the recently restored Charleston Municipal Golf Course would find Raynor’s influence palpable here as well, even though he did not directly design the course. When it comes to impressive coastal properties, Wild Dunes Resort’s Links Course (1981) still resonates with golfers four decades after it opened. Credit for that is due to the pristine nature of the site on Isle of Palms that designer Tom Fazio inherited and the way his chief shaper there, a young upstart named Mike Strantz, let his creativity run free.