Collin Morikawa on switching to Logan Olson prototype putter

“I like to tell people I don’t make putters; the canvas of a putter just gets in my way,” Olson told GolfWRX.com in 2023. “I try to make rocket parts, or jewelry, or a Swiss watch. It just happens to be on that platform of a putter. Sure, like many, myself absolutely included in this, we are re-imagining concepts that have been around for quite some time now. But it’s in the way I try to approach these problems that I believe creates my difference. From start to finish, I put my thumbprint on this process in my own unique way. It’s a twist on what’s expected and executed in my own language. The deeper you look, the more you find.”