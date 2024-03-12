Collin Morikawa on switching to Logan Olson prototype putter
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
There’s a wide spectrum on the PGA TOUR when it comes to how often a player switches putters or tests new putters. Some guys it's nearly every week, while others have played the same putter for years, or even decades, without the thought of trading out their money maker.
On the putter-switching spectrum, six-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa falls, somewhere in the middle. While he’s mostly played with a TaylorMade TP Soto for the last couple of years, he’s tested several different blade-style prototypes and mallets throughout his career, and he’s been on the cutting edge of putter shaft design recently by switching to a Mitsubishi Diamana graphite putter shaft.
After an extended time playing successfully with the TP Soto blade design, however, it seemed like it might have staying power beyond just a couple of years.
Collin Morikawa’s new Logan Olson blade prototype putter. (GolfWRX)
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Morikawa unveiled a new Logan Olson blade prototype putter during the practice rounds at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, then officially switched into the putter for competition on Thursday. This week at THE PLAYERS Championship, Morikawa still has the Logan Olson prototype in the bag.
The putter passed his initial tests.
Collin Morikawa’s new Logan Olson blade prototype putter. (GolfWRX)
You may remember the Logan Olson brand name from when fellow TaylorMade staffer Scottie Scheffler switched to the putter in late 2023
“I like to tell people I don’t make putters; the canvas of a putter just gets in my way,” Olson told GolfWRX.com in 2023. “I try to make rocket parts, or jewelry, or a Swiss watch. It just happens to be on that platform of a putter. Sure, like many, myself absolutely included in this, we are re-imagining concepts that have been around for quite some time now. But it’s in the way I try to approach these problems that I believe creates my difference. From start to finish, I put my thumbprint on this process in my own unique way. It’s a twist on what’s expected and executed in my own language. The deeper you look, the more you find.”
Collin Morikawa’s new Logan Olson blade prototype putter. (GolfWRX)
So, how did a Logan Olson putter end up in Morikawa’s bag? For that answer, GolfWRX.com caught up with Morikawa on Tuesday ahead of the 50th playing of THE PLAYERS Championship.
"Yeah, I've switched putters my entire career, but, you know, just what we've seen, I like how it rolls off the face," Morikawa said. "When you actually get the data, it's incredible how much better it rolls, even though the TaylorMade rolled in insanely good. It’s nearly the exact same putter, the same look. We cleaned up a few things that I actually never looked at.”
For Morikawa, gear testing can become “too much” at times, but when there’s something better, he remains open to switching.
“What's crazy about professional golf is that we have everything at our disposal,” Morikawa continued. “Like, you can change anything. You can change all this, change all that, and, you kind of go down this path sometimes where you're like, it's too much and you don't really know what you need. And sometimes what's there is good enough.
“But it's cool. You know, we went through a lot of little tweaking here and there, seeing the face, not seeing it, the dot, and he just cleaned it all up. So I'm loving it … it’s been fun. He's [Olson] incredibly smart. He has a knack for just asking all the questions on what you're trying to see and what you're trying to get out of a putter, and, it's been awesome.”
Collin Morikawa’s new Logan Olson blade prototype putter. (GolfWRX)
Morikawa’s custom Logan Olson putter design comes with a dot on the crown for the sightline, a grooved face insert, two sole weights, a Mitsubishi Diamana P105-gram 1.0-flex shaft and a SuperStroke Zynergy Tour 2.0XL grip.