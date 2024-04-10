Then and now: Tiger Woods' equipment, five years after his historic Masters win
3 Min Read
Looking back at Tiger Woods' club choices from his 2019 Masters win ahead of his start in the 2024 Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Five years ago – yes, it’s been five years already – Tiger Woods captured his fifth green jacket and his 15th career major victory at Augusta National Golf Club.
Five years can be an eternity in the world of golf equipment, where it’s commonplace for manufacturers to create new designs and make technological advancements yearly.
In some ways, Woods has fully capitalized on new upgrades with his equipment. In other ways, Woods is continuing to use the same tried-and-true equipment that he used at The 2019 Masters.
Let’s break down the similarities and differences between Woods’ setup in 2019, and what he’s using this week at the Masters.
Back in 2019, Woods came to the Masters with a relatively new setup. At the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open in January, he switched into new-at-the-time TaylorMade M5 metalwoods, including a 9-degree driver and a 13-degree fairway wood. As for the 5-wood, Woods decided to stick with his previous 19-degree M3. Additionally, Woods also debuted a new set of TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW), which he co-designed to fit his exact specifications and preferences, and they replaced his former “TW Phase 1” blade irons.
At the 2019 Masters, Woods filled the rest of his bag out with TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw wedges (56 and 60 degrees), his longtime Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype putter, and a Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball. He also wore Nike shoes and apparel, too.
Now, let’s fast forward to this week.
Woods' TaylorMade Qi10 LS (Low Spin) 10.5-degree driver head. (Credit GolfWRX)
Woods is currently using TaylorMade’s new Qi10 metalwoods, including a Qi10 LS (Low Spin) 10.5-degree head (which is lofted down to 9.75 degrees), and a Qi10 Tour 15-degree head (which is lofted down to 13.5 degrees).
While Woods is taking advantage of the modern technology in his longer woods, he continues to use the M3 5-wood that released to the public in 2018, and he used to win the Masters.
Woods' TaylorMade M3 5-wood originally released in 2018. (Credit GolfWRX)
After switching to the new Qi10 Tour 3-wood at The 2024 Genesis Invitational, Woods touched on why the 5-wood remains in the bag: “I feel very comfortable with the 3-wood…my 5-wood’s different; it’s old, a little beat up, but it still works.”
Woods has been known to use the 5-wood from various lies, with a number of different trajectories. So, for Woods, the club is more about comfort and versatility than distance and forgiveness, so it remains in the bag, even after all these years.
Although Woods is still using the same P-7TW blade irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge, he’s added a touch of forgiveness at the top of his iron set since 2019, by way of a TaylorMade P-770 3-iron. The P-770 irons have a hollow-body construction and ultra-thin faces to help increase speed and launch compared to his musclebacks.
Woods' custom TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW). (Credit GolfWRX)
Moving along to the wedges, Woods has upgraded from the original Milled Grind Raw 56- and 60-degree wedges in 2019, to the new Milled Grind 4 models. He’s undergone multiple wedge changes since 2019, but he’s always stayed within TaylorMade’s Milled Grind family line.
Woods' TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 wedges in 56 and 60 degrees. (Credit GolfWRX)
And, the putter? That hasn’t changed.
Woods' trademark Scotty Cameron Cherry Bomb Newport 2 GSS prototype putter. (Credit GolfWRX)
Well, the red paint has chipped a bit more along the way, and the wear mark on the dead center of the face has gotten more pronounced, but it’s still squarely in the bag, and still equipped with a Ping PP58 grip.
Woods also still uses a Bridgestone Tour B golf ball, but he switched from the XS model to the lower-spinning X model in 2022, and then in the beginning of 2024, he switched into the upgraded version for more distance off the tee and control around the green.
Woods' Bridgestone Tour B X golf balls. (Credit GolfWRX)
Lastly, of course, Woods is donning his new Sun Day Red brand from head-to-toe at the Masters this year rather than Nike apparel.
Woods wearing his Sun Day Red clothing line during the practice round at the 2024 Masters. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Should Woods grab the trophy on Sunday at Augusta National, he’ll do so with a whole new look, and a partially new equipment setup, too.
Let’s see if he can turn back the clock once again and capture a sixth green jacket and 16th major victory.