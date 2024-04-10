Then and now: Tiger Woods' equipment, five years after his historic Masters win

Back in 2019, Woods came to the Masters with a relatively new setup. At the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open in January, he switched into new-at-the-time TaylorMade M5 metalwoods, including a 9-degree driver and a 13-degree fairway wood. As for the 5-wood, Woods decided to stick with his previous 19-degree M3. Additionally, Woods also debuted a new set of TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW), which he co-designed to fit his exact specifications and preferences, and they replaced his former “TW Phase 1” blade irons.