Scottie Scheffler testing putters at the U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler – the No. 1 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking – already has two wins and 12 top-10 finishes this season.
Scheffler’s ball striking has been next-level this season, and he currently leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee, and Approach-the-Green.
His putter, however, has been a different story entirely; he’s currently ranked 148th in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Scheffler has mostly used a Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS prototype this season. The putterhead has two 25-gram weights in the sole and the heel and a milled face.
GolfWRX.com spotted Scheffler experimenting with a new, wider-bodied Scotty Cameron Timeless Tourtype putter with a smooth face on Monday at Los Angeles Country Club. He initially experimented with the putter sans weights in the sole before adding 5-gram weights to the toe and heel ports during a Monday afternoon testing session for additional weight.
The smooth face on the wider-bodied Scotty Cameron Timeless Tourtype putter. (GolfWRX)
Due to the wider body of the new putter that Scheffler is testing, he’s still playing with the weights to lock in a familiar feel. All things being equal, however, the new putter would offer slightly more forgiveness than his current gamer because of the additional size, and the smooth face causes a slightly firmer feel than the previous milled face.
Scheffler is clearly in experimental mode on the greens, but he hasn’t yet decided what putter he’ll have in play come competition time on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open.
While Scheffler remains unsure whether he’s going to put the new putter in play, the rest of his bag has remained consistent throughout the year.
Check out Scheffler’s full bag specifications (minus the putter!) below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X
Scottie Scheffler's TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver. (GolfWRX)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X
Scottie Scheffler's TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood. (Golfwrx)
Irons: Srixon Z-U85 (3 and 4 irons)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3)
Scottie Scheffler's Srixon ZUB5 iron. (Golfwrx)
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Scottie Scheffler's TaylorMade P7TW irons. (GolfWRX)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TBD
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1