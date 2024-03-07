New PING blade-style i530 iron delivers distance with stopping power
3 Min Read
The new PING i530 irons. (Credit PING)
PHOENIX – Focusing on the needs of golfers in search of more distance who prefer the look of a blade, PING introduced Thursday the i530, a premium iron model engineered to deliver higher ball speeds with precision for score-lowering performance.
The i530 irons are available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world.
“The continued popularity of distance irons has been an interesting and fun challenge for our engineers, especially in the players category where there is such an emphasis on the look of the iron,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and president. “In the case of the i530 iron, we’ve developed a stunning design that delivers significant distance gains through its innovative face technology along with the added benefit of control. We refer to it as a ‘playable distance’ iron. It appeals to the golfer whose primary goal is more distance who also relies on the precision of a players-style iron. That means longer irons shots with the consistency and predictability to stop the ball closer to the hole.”
Players distance, players control
Distance gains come from multiple sources, including an internal weight pad that provides a deeper and thinner face-to-sole transition, ensuring more face flexing and pushing mass down to lower the center of gravity for more ball speed. The forged, highly flexible maraging steel C300 face is precisely welded to a 17-4 stainless steel hollow body. A polymer applied inside the head on the back of the face improves feel and sound while maximizing face bending.
The body design contributes to distance by accentuating face bending. The lower center of gravity is more aligned with where impact occurs, and distance-optimized lofts help ensure more distance and higher max height for green-holding results. Three loft configurations (Standard, Power and Retro) are available to optimize a golfer’s launch conditions during the custom fitting process.
The new PING i530 irons. (Credit PING)
Premium look, premium performance
Blade enthusiasts will appreciate the thin top line, narrow sole and shallow face height. The i530’s clean, premium look features a new machining technique that thins the back wall of the hollow-body design, saving weight to increase forgiveness and tighten dispersion for greater accuracy along with the added distance. Precision-milled MicroMax grooves combine with the hydropearl chrome 2.0 finish to ensure consistent launch and spin from all conditions.
“We’re seeing significant distance gains with the i530 iron mainly due to its higher face flexing and bending,” said Solheim. “It’s a great fit for the golfer whose top priority is more distance, including someone who may have lost yards with their current irons over time. It also has a level of forgiveness not typically found in distance irons. It’s packed with performance. It looks great, feels great and more importantly, will lead to lower scores and more enjoyment on the course.”
i530 Iron Specifications
Available: 4-9, PW, UW
Loft options: Standard, Power Spec and Retro Spec
Stock shafts: Dynamic Gold Mid 100 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold Mid 115 (S300, X100), PING Alta CB Black graphite (SR, R, S)
Optional stock shafts: PING AWT (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (R, S, X), Elevate MPH 95 (R, S), UST Recoil Dart 65 (A), 75 (R, S), PING Alta Quick 35/45
Stock grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16 inch, Red -1/32 inch, Aqua -1/64 inch, White-Std, Gold +1/32 inch, Orange +1/16 inch)
U.S. MSRP: $205 per club with stock steel shaft; $220 per club with stock graphite shaft