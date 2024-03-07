New PING blade-style i530 iron delivers distance with stopping power

“The continued popularity of distance irons has been an interesting and fun challenge for our engineers, especially in the players category where there is such an emphasis on the look of the iron,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and president. “In the case of the i530 iron, we’ve developed a stunning design that delivers significant distance gains through its innovative face technology along with the added benefit of control. We refer to it as a ‘playable distance’ iron. It appeals to the golfer whose primary goal is more distance who also relies on the precision of a players-style iron. That means longer irons shots with the consistency and predictability to stop the ball closer to the hole.”