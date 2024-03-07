Easy-to-hit G730 irons deliver more distance, maximum forgiveness

“The importance of gapping and getting the correct set makeup is a concept I’d encourage golfers to pay more attention to,” said Solheim. “The more data we analyze through our Arccos partnership, the stronger the case becomes that properly gapped sets play a big part in a golfer’s performance. It’s especially important for many of the golfers who fit the G730 iron profile as they likely need to transition into hybrids and fairway woods somewhere around the five or six iron. Our fitting science team has developed some tremendous gapping insights and applied them to our Co-Pilot digital fitting tool platform, which a lot of authorized PING fitters use in their environments. It’s an area of data science research that’s leading to some very exciting applications for improving the fitting process and helping golfers get the most out of their equipment.”