Easy-to-hit G730 irons deliver more distance, maximum forgiveness
4 Min Read
The new PING G730 irons. (Credit PING)
PHOENIX – Building on its commitment to make golf easier and more enjoyable through equipment innovation and custom fitting for golfers of all skill levels, PING introduced the G730 iron Thursday, a distance-delivering, high-launching design engineered with score-lowering forgiveness and consistency.
The custom-built G730 irons are available for custom fittings and pre-order at authorized PING golf shops around the world.
“The G730 irons are engineered for golfers who can benefit from more distance and a higher level of forgiveness and consistency to shoot lower scores,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and president. “The new G730 brings them all that in an easy-to-hit, confidence-inspiring design. It’s the longest and most forgiving iron in our current lineup and is a great solution to help maximize the performance of a lot of golfers. We’re excited to bring them an iron that’s engineered to make the game easier and more enjoyable.”
Higher launch, more distance
Maximizing ball speed was the primary objective in the design of the G730 iron, helping ensure shots that launch higher and fly farther for golfers who struggle with consistent face contact.
By unlocking the exceptional strength properties of hyper 17-4 stainless steel through an advanced heat treatment, our engineers thinned the larger face to increase flexing and help lower the center of gravity, leading to significant ball-speed gains and several more yards of distance with every iron in the set. The larger face expands the hitting surface, preserving ball speed and ensuring forgiveness on mishits. The PurFlex cavity badge, with multiple flex zones, helps control face bending while enhancing feel and producing a powerful sound.
“The added ball speed is the real difference maker in the G730 iron,” Solheim said. “It helps get the ball in the air easier and gives golfers the distance they need to hit shorter irons into the green with a higher max height, so their shots hit and hold, improving their chances of more makeable birdie putts.”
The new PING G730 irons. (Credit PING)
Forgiveness, consistency
The larger head and wider sole in the investment-cast design increase the moment of inertia in both axes, and a lower center of gravity elevates forgiveness for improved accuracy and consistency. Golfers will also notice more offset in the cavity-back design, a key contributor to getting the ball airborne more easily and more consistently. The performance-enhancing hydropearl chrome 2.0 finish helps ensure consistent launch results from varying conditions.
“Since my grandfather, Karsten Solheim, pioneered forgiveness 65 years ago with the invention of perimeter weighting, golfers have come to expect the highest levels of performance from PING irons,” Solheim said. “The G730 iron furthers that reputation in a way that would make Karsten proud. Our engineers have applied modern design techniques to his proven theories, bringing golfers the forgiveness and consistency they need to improve their accuracy and lower their scores by hitting more greens.”
Custom-engineered lofts
With an eye toward increasing distance but also optimizing gaps to best fit the golfer, the standard lofts are custom-engineered to ensure set configurations that maximize performance throughout the bag. The four wedges in the set feature machined faces and grooves for added control. The option of power (stronger) and retro (weaker) spec lofts allows fitters to further optimize performance.
“The importance of gapping and getting the correct set makeup is a concept I’d encourage golfers to pay more attention to,” said Solheim. “The more data we analyze through our Arccos partnership, the stronger the case becomes that properly gapped sets play a big part in a golfer’s performance. It’s especially important for many of the golfers who fit the G730 iron profile as they likely need to transition into hybrids and fairway woods somewhere around the five or six iron. Our fitting science team has developed some tremendous gapping insights and applied them to our Co-Pilot digital fitting tool platform, which a lot of authorized PING fitters use in their environments. It’s an area of data science research that’s leading to some very exciting applications for improving the fitting process and helping golfers get the most out of their equipment.”
G730 Iron Specifications
Available: 5-9, PW, UW, 50 degree, 56 degree
Loft options: Standard, Power Spec and Retro Spec
Stock shafts: Dynamic Gold Mid 100 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold Mid 115 (S300, X100), PING Alta CB Black graphite (SR, R, S)
Optional stock shafts: PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (R, S, X), Elevate MPH 95 (R, S), UST Recoil Dart 65 (A), 75 (R, S), PING Alta Quick 35/45
Stock grip: Lamkin Crossline in four sizes (Red -1/32 inch, Aqua -1/64 inch, White-Std, Gold +1/32 inch)
U.S. MSRP: $185 per club with stock steel shaft; $200 per club with stock graphite shaft