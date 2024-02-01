Check out Tom Brady’s family-focused wedge stampings
1 Min Read
Tom Brady's custom SM9 wedge stamped with "Vivi" for his daughter Vivian. (Taylor Ryan/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Retired legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is one of 80 amateurs teeing it up alongside PGA TOUR professionals this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he's doing it while sporting some custom Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner was seen on-site around the Monterey Peninsula dialing in his short game with a set of custom SM9 wedges stamped with the names of two of his children, Benjamin "Benny" Brady and Vivian "Vivi" Brady.
Tom Brady's custom SM9 wedge stamped with "Benny" for his son Benjamin. (Taylor Ryan/PGA TOUR)
The custom work features the nicknames of two of Brady's kids along with a more subtle tag of "TB12," Brady's initials and number from his time under center in the NFL.
Brady's bag also featured the newest line of Titleist T100 irons.
He will be playing in the field this week alongside New Englander Keegan Bradley, who will have to suppress any awestruck feelings playing alongside the five-time NFL MVP.
Tune into the action at Pebble Beach to see how Brady stacks up against fellow gridiron stars Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Young.