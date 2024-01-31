NFL quarterback Josh Allen shows off new custom putter at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The putter wasn’t the only change that Allen made since last year’s event, though. After thorough club-and-shaft testing on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Allen switched into a new TaylorMade Qi10 driver, equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, and two new Qi10 Tour fairway woods (13.5 and 16.5 degrees), each equipped with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shafts. Allen uses shafts that are relatively stiff for an amateur golfer because he has serious PGA TOUR-level speed; according to Allen, he produces ball speeds over 190 mph. Keep in mind, the PGA TOUR average ball speed is currently 172.94 mph.