NFL quarterback Josh Allen shows off new custom putter at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
For the third year in a row, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will tee it up in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside PGA TOUR playing partner Keith Mitchell.
At last year’s event, where the duo finished fourth place, Allen set the golf Internet ablaze with his eye-popping custom Scotty Cameron putter, equipped with red-white-and-blue Buffalo Bills colors.
Although Allen switched out the custom Scotty Cameron putter that went viral, he’s still using a unique putter. This year, Allen is using an L.A.B Golf Link.1 putter, customized with “J.A. 17” written on the sole (his initials, plus his NFL jersey number). Allen told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday at Pebble Beach that he made the switch into the new putter because of the face stability through his putting stroke, thus helping with his consistency on the greens.
“I did switch out my old putter,” Allen said in a PGATOUR.COM video. “I hate to do it, but I went and got an L.A.B. Golf putter. I’ll tell you what, this thing rolls pretty good.”
Josh Allen’s TaylorMade Qi10 prototype driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
The putter wasn’t the only change that Allen made since last year’s event, though. After thorough club-and-shaft testing on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Allen switched into a new TaylorMade Qi10 driver, equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, and two new Qi10 Tour fairway woods (13.5 and 16.5 degrees), each equipped with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shafts. Allen uses shafts that are relatively stiff for an amateur golfer because he has serious PGA TOUR-level speed; according to Allen, he produces ball speeds over 190 mph. Keep in mind, the PGA TOUR average ball speed is currently 172.94 mph.
Josh Allen’s TaylorMade Qi10 prototype driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
The only clubs that have stayed the same in Allen’s bag since his last AT&T Pebble Pro-Am appearance, are his TaylorMade P770 irons (4-PW) because he also switched into a whole new set of TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 wedges (50, 56 and 60 degrees) this week. The fresh grooves and new MG4 head designs will help him maximize spin around the difficult Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill greenside complexes.
Josh Allen’s TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Check out Allen’s full bag specifications below, or head over to GolfWRX.com for more photos and information.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees, dot prototype)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X
Fairway woods: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (13.5 degrees and 16.5 degrees)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 (50, 56 and 60 degrees)
Putter: L.A.B. Link.1 “J.A. 17” prototype