Look inside Nicolai Højgaard’s bag for Kobe Bryant-inspired wedge, rusted Callaway 10-iron

Højgaard’s eye-catching setup features a set of raw Callaway Apex MB irons, which have gathered plenty of rust over the past couple years that he’s had them in the bag. For some, the rust may be off-putting visually, but Højgaard likes the look and feel they provide at impact. Uniquely, Højgaard has a 10-iron in the bag, which as he explains, is actually just a pitching wedge with a different denotation.