Will Zalatoris details equipment overhaul for 2024

“I’m playing a T-350 3-iron actually, which is kind of like the game improvement iron,” Zalatoris said. “That one was kind of a fun find when they showed us the new irons last year. I had the T200 in my 3-iron last year. I hit it fine, but I was looking for something a little bit easier to hit out of the rough. It looks awesome out of the rough and I’m able to dig it out of the ground. It’s a fun one. It’s set up like a 4-iron for a T-350, but because we don’t want to have two 4-irons in the bag, there’s no number on it.”