Patience defines Will Zalatoris' return to PGA TOUR

His swing remains fundamentally the same, with several minor tweaks designed to take the load off his back. He’s a bit more rotational and horizontal. He’s keeping his left heel from flying up, a characteristic of his past swing. It comes at the expense of some distance but with improved accuracy and health. He picked up a few tips from Tiger Woods, who previously underwent a microdiscectomy using the same surgeon. The two spoke in September, with Woods asking questions and offering advice. Zalatoris now takes swing videos from the rear to see how his back moves throughout the swing, a tip he picked up from their conversations.