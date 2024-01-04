Scottie Scheffler signs multi-year extension with TaylorMade Golf
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler, who on Wednesday won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2023 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, has signed a multi-year contract extension with TaylorMade Golf, the company announced Thursday.
The move comes with Scheffler sitting atop the Official World Golf Ranking as he kicks off the new season at The Sentry at Kapalua, Maui.
“My relationship with TaylorMade goes well beyond just the equipment,” Scheffler said. “I’ve been able to build trustworthy connections with their team knowing that they are always doing what is best for me to accomplish my goals of winning on the PGA TOUR.
“TaylorMade equipment has always been the industry standard in my eyes,” he added, “I couldn’t be happier to continue this great partnership.”
Scheffler began playing TaylorMade irons in 2020 and joined Team TaylorMade at the outset of 2022, adding TaylorMade clubs, including driver and fairway woods, to his bag.
You can’t argue with the results, as he won four times in his first three months as a TaylorMade staffer. In two full seasons with the equipment maker, Scheffler has won tournaments on the PGA TOUR, including The Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship, ascending to the top of the game.
He’s also won PGA TOUR Player of the Year two years in a row.
“Scottie [Scheffler] has ascended to the top of golf’s world rankings with an uncompromising commitment to hard work, continuous improvement in every facet of his game, a champion’s mindset, and an expectation to meet the highest standard for his golf equipment,” said TaylorMade Golf CEO and President David Abeles.
“Combined with Scottie’s humility and grace,” he continued, “these attributes are consistent with the core values of TaylorMade, and we couldn’t be more excited about his decision to remain part of our team for the long term.”
The company said Scheffler is currently going through the testing process for his 2024 equipment setup.